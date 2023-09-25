Miley Cyrus Brings Back The Original, Goes Brunette After a Decade of Making Fans Swoon

The Disney alum Miley Cyrus, who first gained immense popularity with brunette locks as a teen, has gone back to her natural hair color. While congratulating designer Sabato De Sarno on his collection for Gucci, Cyrus inadvertently debuted her dark brown hairstyle on Instagram on Sunday. " @sabatods Congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director @Gucci. Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you & am so proud," the Flowers hitmaker captioned the images.

In the carousel post, Cyrus was pictured holding a red Horsebit Chain Bag from the haute couture fashion house while posing in a black coat with a silver chain around her neck.

Also Read: Sunny Hostin Condemns Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Custody Battle Over Children

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

As per People, the Wrecking Ball songstress also declared the collection to be excellent and said, “Now give me everything.” De Sarno, who took over as Gucci's creative director from Alessandro Michele in January, had his first runway presentation during Milan Fashion Week on Friday. Cyrus' decision to stop being blonde, or perhaps more precisely, her reversion to her natural brown color, has taken a long time to materialize. Her sole justification for holding out? Dolly Parton, her grandmother.

The Jaded singer had discussed with Hoda Kotb how Parton, 77, disrupted her intentions to change her hair color for Miley's New Year's Eve party when she appeared on Today in December 2022.

Also Read: Here's How Britney Spears Is Going To Make Huge Profits From The Re-release of ‘Crossroads’

"I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before. But I told her, you know, ‘At the end of the year, I was really wanting to do something different. I think I’m going to dye my hair brunette.’ She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine.” Cyrus said that Parton “clutched her pearls, gasped” and told her, “You can’t do that. You are me.”

“So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard," Cyrus revealed of her godmother. "So I will be blond." Although the See You Again songstress, who initially went blonde in 2012, did not mention her new fall hairstyle in the post, her followers were quick to note the change. As soon as the new post went live, comments like "Miley Being Brunette again!!!" and "Brunette Is Back" began to appear, along with other admirers noting how long it had been since the Hannah Montana star had donned an all-brunette style.

Also Read: Kamala Harris Tries to Hit a Personal Note With the Young and Minority Voters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

One excited Instagram fan wrote, “Omg You Are Totally Brown Again. Finally. I've Been Waiting For This Moment For Like 10 Years,” as per Page Six. A second fan chimed in, “I thought this was a pic from 2009 whatttt." RHOBH star Lisa Rinna also commented, “I’m just going to say it you look like you could be one of my daughters in this photo love you." A third fan wrote, “Feel like I'm in 2008 again," while praising the transformation.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Ovidio Gonzalez

The Used to Be Young singer is known for her trending hairstyles, she has worn a peekaboo haircut, keeping a layer of dark brunette hair behind her bleached-blonde tresses. Cyrus has also worn everything from a dirty-blonde mullet to a platinum pixie cut.

More from Inquisitr

Gisele Bündchen ‘Really Wanted’ Her Marriage With Tom Brady to Work, Divorce Was Not On Her Mind

Kylie Jenner Reaches Out to Jordyn Woods, Re-Kindles Bond Four Years After Tristan Thompson Feud