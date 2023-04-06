Milania Giudice Goes Viral on TikTok with Dad Joe for Recreating Iconic RHONJ Scene

Fans were hit with a wave of sweet nostalgia when The ''Real Housewives of New Jersey" [RHONJ] alumn Milania Giudice, 17, and her father Joe Giudice, 50, recreated an old scene from the series on TikTok earlier on Tuesday. Milania had plans to visit her father in the Bahamas in a sublime floral dress earlier where she decided to re-create a piece of history. In the video, the father-daughter duo is seen lip-syncing to the dialogues in which a young Miliania pesters her dad for pizza while referring to him as an "old troll", he simply remains unfazed by both her request and her reactions, the same reaction as the series. Channeling her 4-year-old self she couldn't control her amusement and surprise with how she used to sound.

Milania was only 4 years old when she first made her appearance on the show alongside her businessman father who barely remembers the scene they did. This was a real blast from the past moment for Milania as she fondly remembered the series because it was one of the most precious memories of her father because she couldn't spend time with him for quite a while

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Joe, rarely appeared on the show, especially after his arrest in 2016 for Fraud where he was sentenced to 3 years in prison and additional 7 months at an ICE detention center. He was then released from prison in 2019 when he was unfortunately deported back to his home country Italy and, sadly, due to the distance being a key issue after 20 years of marriage According to People, Teresa and Joe Giudice called it quits on their relationship and got divorced in the year 2020. The couple had 4 children together - Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana,13, continued to maintain a loving relationship with their father even after their parents split in 2020 and their beloved dad got deported. However, 2 years later to be closer to his family, he moved to the Bahamas.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Miss Circle x CLD

Joe and Teresa's oldest daughter Gia Giudice took some serious inspiration and motivation after her father's deportation to Italy and his move back to the Bahamas. She's presently a final year student at Rutgers University where she's pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology while managing a budding legal career making her a real hustler and inspiration to other young women her age. She's actively working on making her dream of going to law school come true.

Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images

Gia aims to have her father's immigration status "reevaluated" so that he can be brought back to US soil. The girls are all vying to get their beloved dad back home. According to PageSix Gia emphasizes how difficult it is to see their father only on special occasions such as birthdays or holidays and about how he's never been a "threat to society" or a "flight risk". On that note, hope to see the situation reevaluated and continue for the entire family.