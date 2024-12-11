Mike Tyson Gushes Over Barron Trump's One Trait That's Even More Impressive Than His Height

Boxing champion Mike Tyson shares a unique bond with President-elect Donald Trump. The two collaborated to promote the real estate mogul's casino business in 1988. Tyson has been part of Donald's inner circle since and even endorsed him during the 2016 presidential race. According to The List, the former professional boxer recently gushed about the Republican leader's youngest son, Barron Trump.

He confessed that he admired the sportsmanship qualities displayed by the 18-year-old and also commended his intellectual prowess. "He is so smart," Tyson praised while appearing on the PBD Podcast. "This guy is on top of his game intellectually," he added. Host Patrick Bet-David tried to shine the spotlight on Barron's height but the boxing legend interjected, "But did you know he is very intelligent?"

After spending the 2017-18 season with the @DCUyouth U12 side and making 24 appearances, Barron Trump, @realDonaldTrump’s son, has joined the @arlingtonsoccer U13 side for the 2018-19 season season and is being coached by former @dcunited player @MarceloSarvas! pic.twitter.com/R7vE1lM2lA — DMV Soccer (@DMVSoccer96) November 6, 2018

Barron's passion for soccer is well-known, "He is enjoying his school and his sports. He is a great athlete," Melania Trump told ABC News in 2016. In 2017, the teen participated in a D.C. United-affiliated youth league. Additionally, Trump supported his son by inviting D.C. United players to the White House for Christmas and Easter. Barron had the opportunity to interact and showcase his skills to his favorite sports stars. "He was very knowledgeable about soccer," Patrick Mullins, D.C. United's star player told The Washington Post in 2017. "To be knowledgeable and have a conversation with us, it makes me feel good about kids growing up playing the game," he added.

A rare video of Barron Trump playing soccer. 👏👊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EFGTTXyaW6 — Patriotic 🇺🇸Suzanne⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@suzost) December 6, 2024

Trump was, however, concerned that Barron would also develop an interest in American football, but promised not to forbid it. "It's a dangerous sport," the former President told CBS News and explained that he didn't think the safety equipment was enough given the long-term injuries the sport can cause. As per the Daily Mail, in January 2024, at a rally in Iowa, Trump also praised his youngest, labeling him a 'special boy'. "I said, 'You are gonna be a basketball player.' He said, 'Well, I like soccer Dad.' ...I thought...at your height, I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything."

Barron once also invited legendary Everton, Manchester United, and England player, Wayne Rooney, to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2018. During his stay at the White House, the teen was often spotted wearing an Arsenal outfit. Another incident that highlighted his love for the sport came in 2018 when while wishing the United States well for when they host the World Cup in 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Donald a commemorative football from the 2018 World Cup. In response to the gesture, Donald revealed that he would give the football to Barron.

As per AP News, Barron is currently attending his freshman year at New York University after graduating from Oxbridge Academy in May. “He is a very high aptitude child, but he is no longer a child,” Trump said while revealing his son's choice. “He is just passed into something beyond child-dom. He is doing great,” he added.