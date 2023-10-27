Victoria Beckham Says She Wants to ‘Kill People’ Who Bullied David Beckham for 1998 World Cup Exit

In a candid revelation in the latest Netflix documentary, Beckham, Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on the tumultuous aspects of her married life with former soccer player David Beckham. The power couple, known for maintaining a private front, decided to open up about the various phases of their relationship, marriage, and the most challenging period they faced.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Also Read: Taylor Swift Officially Enters Billionaire Club After Record-Breaking Success of Her Eras Tour: Report

According to MARCA, the aftermath of David Beckham's costly red card during the 1998 World Cup for England against Argentina took a toll on the former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger, leading to a severe bout of depression. The public reaction, with Beckham becoming the focal point of blame for England's exit, deeply affected him, and his wife, Victoria Beckham, continues to harbor resentment.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Meg Oliphant

In a documentary, Victoria candidly expresses her outrage over the intense public backlash, describing it as "absolute hate" and "public bullying" that reached an alarming level. She reveals that Beckham experienced clinical depression as a result of the harsh scrutiny and blame directed at him. Reflecting on that challenging time, Victoria still carries a strong emotional response, stating, "I still want to kill these people." Her frustration extends to Glenn Hoddle, the manager at the time, for not stepping forward to protect David. Victoria criticizes Hoddle's lack of support, emphasizing the age difference between the young Beckham, who was 23 at the time, and the more seasoned Hoddle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Also Read: When Britney Spears Had a Panic Attack During ‘Gimme More’ MTV VMAs Performance in 2007

"He was depressed, absolutely clinically depressed," Victoria asserts, shedding light on the significant mental and emotional toll the public backlash had on David. Victoria's strong words underscore the profound effects of public scrutiny on individuals, even those in the spotlight. The revelation adds a layer of vulnerability to the Beckham family narrative, highlighting the long-lasting emotional scars left by a critical moment in David Beckham's illustrious career.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Beckham's emotional revelation in his new Netflix documentary about his life-changing red card at the 1998 World Cup is truly heart-wrenching.



The backlash left him a 'mess,' and even Sir Alex Ferguson's support couldn't erase the pain. #BECKHAM #MUFC

pic.twitter.com/ABXnL1unZt — Commodore. (@CdoreIsRed) October 12, 2023

Also Read: Blac Chyna Claims Tyga’s Friends Threw Her Out of His Home After He Started Dating Kylie Jenner

Throughout their two-decade-long marriage, they welcomed four children—Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12. She admitted, "It was the most challenging time for us as it seemed like the world was at odds with us," and went on to confess, "The truth is, if I’m entirely honest, we were at odds with each other." The strains in their relationship reportedly surfaced when David moved to Madrid. Victoria addressed the widely publicized allegations of David's affair with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.

David Beckham receiving THAT red card, 1998. pic.twitter.com/h56p5kRmNy — 90s Football (@90sfootball) June 2, 2018

According to reports, Rebecca claimed to have had a four-month affair with David during his marriage to Victoria. In response, he stated, "I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty." He further asserted, "We’re fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it is our private life."

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Urges Judge to Impose $10 Million Fine on Donald Trump

Sofia Vergara Gushes Over Bad Bunny for Complimenting Her in New Song, Sends a 'Teasing' Message