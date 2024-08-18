Mike Tyson Actually Confronted Donald Trump After Rumors of Affair With Wife Surfaced

All-time legendary boxer Mike Tyson was once so agitated by the alleged affair of his wife with Donald Trump that he decided to confront the businessman head-on; this showdown was also documented in Tim O'Brien's book, TrumpNation. According to Mirror, the business tycoon and boxing personality had a cordial relationship that turned into a good friendship... before this fork in the road.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeffrey Asher

The relationship faced a setback when Tyson came across the romance rumors between his ex-wife, Robin Givens, and his old ally, Trump. Reaching out to the now-Republican politician, Tyson reportedly asked, "Could I ask you, are you f****** my wife?" The ex-POTUS was startled by the upfront question and shared his fright with the author. "Now, if I froze, I'm dead... you would have zero chance. Here's the heavyweight champion of the world, and he's a solid piece of fu***** armor," O'Brien quoted Trump in the book. Moreover, Trump dismissed the speculations and told Tyson it was 'total bullsh-t.'

That time heavyweight champ Mike Tyson accused Donald Trump of having an affair with his wife, Robin Givens: pic.twitter.com/xfAYXynyex — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) October 1, 2016

For those who may not know, Tyson married Givens in 1988 and the marriage lasted only a year. According to Nicki Swift, the boxer allegedly beat up his wife and even confessed to it on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "I have socked her before, and she socked me before, as well. It was just that kind of relationship," Tyson told Winfrey.

Trump and Tyson are at the UFC in Miami. They go way back. Titans of the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/bePzmYDhKc — Nick Walker (@nw3) April 9, 2023

The friendship between Tyson and Trump dates back to the 1980s when Tyson fought in a huge bout with Michael Spinks. Notably, Trump bid a whopping $ 11 million at the Atlantic City Convention Hall supporting Tyson. Since then, the two never looked back and continued on a spree of undisputed titles. Trump also became Tyson's financial advisor.

Mike Tyson endorses Trump.



“People don’t like it, but Trump is the man. Trump is the man, he has his fan base, he has his supporters, and they’re gonna stick with him to the end.” pic.twitter.com/YW7gsfRhGp — SULLY (@SULLY10X) March 24, 2024

Despite a few disagreements, Tyson also supported Trump in the presidential race in 2016. Tracing his long friendship with the business mogul, Tyson told The Daily Caller, "That sh** is the real deal. Listen: I’m a black mother***** from the poorest town in the country. I’ve been through a lot in life." Continuing further, the veteran boxing champion said, "And I know him. When I see him, he shakes my hand and respects my family. None of them- Barack, whoever- nobody else does that. They’re gonna be who they are and disregard me, my family." Throwing his support behind Trump, the boxing champ added, "So I’m voting for him. If I can get 200,000 people or more to vote for him, I’m gonna do it."

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson opens up on @thepivot about his friendship with Donald Trump and sends a message to people who try to cancel him:



"I'll cancel you, motherfucker." pic.twitter.com/s5BiW8lTpO — The Recount (@therecount) June 28, 2022

Sharing about their similarities Tyson disclosed, "We’re really good friends. We go back to ’86, ’87. Most of my successful and best fights were at Trump’s hotels. He didn’t manage me, though. He was just helping me with my court case." The global boxing personality asserted, "We’re the same guy. A thrust for power, a drive for power. Whatever field we’re in, we need power in that field. That’s just who we are."