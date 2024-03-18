Mike Pence Slams Trump’s ‘Unacceptable' Description of Jan. 6 Rioters as ‘Hostages’ in New Interview

The rift between former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-President Donald Trump continues to widen, with Pence expressing strong disapproval of Trump’s recent comments regarding the January 6 rioters. At a rally in Ohio, Trump referred to the imprisoned rioters as ‘hostages’ and hailed them as ‘unbelievable patriots,’ igniting outrage and condemnation from Pence. During an interview on Face the Nation with CBS' Margaret Brennan, Pence condemned Trump’s characterization of the rioters as ‘hostages.’ He expressed deep concern over the use of such language, specifically at a time when actual American hostages are being held in Gaza.

Former Vice President Mike Pence says it's "unacceptable" for Donald Trump to refer to January 6 defendants as "hostages" as their cases go through the legal system:



"I think it's very unfortunate at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza." pic.twitter.com/YZfGM4ZayP — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 17, 2024

For context, in a rally, Trump said, “You see this spirit from the hostages? And that’s what they are is hostages. They’ve been treated terribly and very unfairly, and you know that, and everybody knows that. And we’re going to be working on that soon. The first day we get into office, we’re going to save our country, and we’re going to work with the people to treat those unbelievable patriots. And they were unbelievable patriots,” as reported by Mediaite.

Reporter: Donald Trump's own vice president, someone who knows him better than anybody, is refusing to endorse him. Mike Pence was the person the MAGA mob threatened to hang on January 6. He knows firsthand the danger of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/JKAtLDvp71 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 16, 2024

As per the sources of CBS, Pence highlighted that referring to individuals going through the justice system as hostages is ‘unacceptable’ and sends the wrong message about the seriousness of their actions. The former Vice President remarked, “I think it’s very unfortunate at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza. That the president or any other leaders would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as hostages. And it’s just unacceptable! The assaults on police officers, ultimately an environment that claimed lives, is something that I think was tragic. And I’ll never diminish it.” Pence’s remarks also underscored the gravity of the events of January 6, 2021, when he was among the primary targets of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol.

Pence’s criticism of Trump’s rhetoric comes just after his recent decision not to endorse Trump’s 2024 candidacy, which marks a prominent departure from Pence’s previous alignment with Trump and signals his escalating disapproval of Trump’s post-presidential actions and statements. Pence clarified, “At the end of the day, I think the American people know what happened on that day. And I’ve said, the people that ransacked the Capitol need to be held to the fullest account of the law. And I believe that they are. But the judgment about the president’s efforts that day, I think, can be left to the American people.”

Mike Pence: I have profound differences with Trump. Many think it’s just over January 6. It also has to do with the fact that he is walking away from fiscal responsibility and a commitment to America’s leadership in the world. I cannot endorse Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/aPNus7G20d — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 17, 2024

While Pence acknowledged that individuals involved in nonviolent activities on January 6 are entitled to due process, he reiterated the need for accountability for those who engaged in violence and criminal behavior. The clash between Pence and Trump over the handling of the January 6 rioters reflects deeper divisions within the Republican Party.