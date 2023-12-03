Mike Pence Recalled His First Conversation With Donald Trump After January 6: “I Was Angry”

In a candid revelation, Mike Pence once shared the details of his first conversation with Donald Trump after the tormenting events of January 6, when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Pence, who had faced immense danger during the drama, revealed his feelings during an interview with David Muir. Pence shared his emotional state during the conversation stating, "I was angry." This revelation comes in the aftermath of the Capitol breach, where Pence and his family narrowly escaped harm as rioters chanted "Hang Mike Pence."

In the middle of the crisis, Pence did not receive a call from Trump. Five days later, the two leaders finally met at the White House. Pence recalled the initial exchange, noting that Trump's first concern was for Pence's wife, Karen Pence, and daughter, Charlotte. "He said that-- he had just learned that they were at the Capitol that day, 'I told him they were fine'. And then he asked, 'Were you scared?' I said, 'No, I was angry.' We had our differences, and I told him that seeing those people ransacking the Capitol infuriated me. And I-- I sensed genuine remorse by the president," recalled Pence.

As per the sources of People, during the interview with David Muir for ABC's World News Tonight, Pence acknowledged the absence of an apology from former President Trump but sensed genuine remorse. Pence "sensed the president was genuinely saddened by what had happened, and he expressed it ... I think he simply said, with his voice much more faint than it had ever been, he said, 'What if we hadn't had the rally?' He said, 'It's so-- it's so bad to end like this.'"

Pence continued, "It angered me, but I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby, and said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law.' I mean, the president's words were reckless." He added, "It was clear he decided to be part of the problem."

Pence’s memoir, So Help Me God, which was released at that time navigated the prominent events and feuds that paved the way for the tragic events of January 6. The release of the memoir at that time ignited speculation about Pence’s future in the political landscape, with rumors of a potential presidential run. The former vice president's insights into the tumultuous aftermath of the Capitol breach provide a nuanced perspective on the dynamics between the two leaders.

As Pence opened up about his feelings of anger and former president Trump's moments of remorse, the interview shed light on the complex aftermath of a historic day that continues to reverberate in American political discourse. Pence’s anger acted as a gray area as the series of events occurred due to Trump’s actions.

