Mike Johnson Mocked on ABC as Viewers Rage: ‘Everyone Knows He’s Lying’

House Speaker Mike Johnson walked into an ABC interview hoping to defend a delay that has baffled voters, and walked out with a pile-on. The Louisiana Republican, a loyal ally of Donald Trump, was ridiculed on air and online after insisting he is simply following “the Pelosi precedent” in refusing to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election to fill her late father’s congressional seat weeks ago.

Pressed by ABC’s Jon Karl on when he would administer the oath, Johnson pointed the finger at Democrats and the ongoing government shutdown. “As soon as we get back to legislative session, when Chuck Schumer allows us to turn the lights back on,” he said. Karl did not let it slide. “Why haven’t you done it already?” he shot back.

Johnson stuck to his talking point. “Because this is the way the institution works… I’m following the Pelosi precedent, by the way. When my dear friend from Louisiana, Julia Letlow, was elected to fill the seat of her deceased husband because of Covid, Nancy Pelosi took 25 days to swear her in.” Karl pressed again, asking, “Are you saying that Nancy Pelosi refused to swear her in earlier?” Johnson conceded, “No, I’m saying … that’s, my very point is, this is the normal process.”

Karl then highlighted what he called the “Johnson precedent,” noting that the Speaker swore in two Republicans the day after their elections. Johnson countered, “Pelosi precedent: Pat Ryan, Joe Sempolinski. They were elected during an August recess. So, 21 days later, when the House returned to regular legislative session, they were administered the oath. That’s what we’re doing. We’re not in session right now. Rep. Grijalva was elected after the House was out of session. As soon as we return to legislative session, as soon as the Democrats decide to turn the lights back on so we can all get back here, I will administer the oath of … ”

Karl cut in, “You could swear her in tomorrow, right?” Johnson said no. “No, not tomorrow. No, we, we couldn’t. We wouldn’t. There was an exception for two Floridians earlier in this Congress. But the reason was, they were duly elected. They had a date set. They flew in all their friends and family and the House went out of session unexpectedly.” Karl deadpanned, “So, if she flies in friends and family, then you would.” Johnson replied, “We don’t have a date set. She was elected after we went out of session.”

Outside the studio, the reaction was swift and brutal. Grijalva has said she believes Johnson is stalling because she has vowed to be the 218th signer on a petition to force the release of the Epstein files. Johnson has denied that, saying, “This has zero to do with Epstein.” Still, viewers were not buying his televised defense.

“Why doesn’t Johnson just own it? Everyone knows he’s lying. Everyone knows it’s because Trump has told him to stop the release of the Epstein Files at all costs,” one person wrote. Another added, “Well he can’t just admit his whole Good Christian persona is completely false. That’d ruin his whole grift.” Others pointed out the clock. “The 25 days are up. He needs to find another excuse.” And, “It’s like the 4th or 5th different excuse. Each worse than the last.” One more critic summed it up: “They never take responsibility for anything.”

Johnson may yet get his way on timing, but the optics are ugly. On ABC, the Speaker said he is simply honoring tradition. To many viewers, it looked like a stall dressed up as procedure, and they let him hear it.