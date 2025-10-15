Speaker Mike Johnson Defends ‘Faithful’ GOP Ally Accused of ‘Beating a Girlfriend’

House Speaker Mike Johnson found himself dodging a storm of questions on Wednesday after publicly defending Rep. Cory Mills, a Florida Republican accused of domestic violence. The controversy erupted after a judge issued a restraining order against Mills under Florida’s “dating violence” law, following allegations of harassment and threats against an ex-girlfriend.

During a press conference, Johnson faced a barrage of questions from multiple reporters about the scandal. One reporter cited court documents that accuse Mills of threatening behavior and of instructing a congressional staffer to contact his ex after the restraining order was issued. “Do you think this is an ethical violation, and do you think any disciplinary action is warranted?” the reporter asked.

Johnson brushed it off. “I have not heard or looked into any details of that,” he replied. “We have a House Ethics Committee; if it warrants that, I’m sure they’ll look into that.”

BREAKING: Mike Johnson defends Cory Mills, calling him a “faithful colleague” when asked about allegations that Mills beat his ex-girlfriend — saying it’s not “something serious” to discuss. pic.twitter.com/T8HNOyC74p — House Majority PAC (@HouseMajPAC) October 15, 2025

When pressed further, Johnson’s tone turned defensive. Another reporter pointed out that Mills had also been accused of assaulting a girlfriend in his D.C. apartment and faced separate claims of “stolen valor” from individuals who publicly disputed his military service record. “Are you concerned about these allegations against Cory Mills?” she asked.

Johnson shrugged. “Look, you have to ask Representative Mills about that,” he said. “He’s been a faithful colleague here. I know his work on the Hill. I don’t know all the details of the individual allegations and what he’s doing in his outside life. You have to ask him about that. Let’s talk about the things that are really serious.”

The exchange stunned reporters in the room, as Johnson appeared to minimize the accusations and deflect accountability. Mills, a hardline MAGA loyalist, has denied wrongdoing, calling the allegations “false and politically motivated.” Still, the restraining order against him remains in effect, barring him from contacting his ex or going near her home or workplace.

The court filings describe a pattern of threatening messages and harassment. The woman, identified as a former girlfriend of Mills, testified that she felt unsafe and feared retaliation. The judge concluded she met the criteria for protection under Florida’s dating violence statute, granting the injunction that will remain active for at least a year.

Mills has also faced other controversies since joining Congress, including questions about exaggerated claims of heroism during his military service and reports of volatile behavior toward staffers. Despite these issues, Johnson’s response struck a familiar chord of party loyalty, prioritizing political alliances over public accountability.

Democrats quickly seized on Johnson’s remarks, accusing him of hypocrisy and moral cowardice. “Republicans can’t claim to be the party of family values while defending a man accused of assaulting a woman,” one Democratic lawmaker said.

Even some conservatives privately voiced unease over Johnson’s “faithful colleague” comment, fearing it could further tarnish the party’s image as it struggles to maintain unity amid multiple scandals.

For now, Mills remains in office, shielded by leadership silence and partisan inertia. But with court records public and pressure mounting, Johnson’s dismissive defense may come back to haunt him. The questions about Mills’ conduct and about how far GOP leaders are willing to go to protect their own aren’t going away anytime soon.