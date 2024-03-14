Mike Johnson Criticizes Biden’s SOTU Address, Claims the US is a 'Nation in Decline'

House Speaker Mike Johnson didn’t mince words when he criticized President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union address, painting a dire picture of the nation’s future under the current administration. Speaking on America's Newsroom shortly after Biden’s speech, Johnson expressed grave concerns about the trajectory of the country, emphasizing that "We cannot have four more years of this. We will lose the Republic." In his scorching assessment, Johnson pointed to several key areas where he believes the Biden administration has failed, specifically the economy and national security. According to Johnson, the open border policy has led to a decline in national sovereignty, allegedly exacerbating the immigration crisis and compromising the safety of American citizens, as reported by Fox News.

Tonight, President Biden suggested that the state of the union is strong, but we all know that's not true. We are a nation in decline across every measurable category: on the world stage, in terms of our sovereignty, and economically.



Moreover, Johnson lamented the apparently diminishing stature of the United States on the world stage, attributing it to what he described as Biden’s failed leadership. Johnson wrote on X, “Tonight, President Biden suggested that the state of the union is strong, but we all know that's not true. We are a nation in decline across every measurable category: on the world stage, in terms of our sovereignty, and economically. Gaslighting the American people is not going to work."

One of the most debated issues raised by Biden in his address was the border crisis, with the President urging Republican lawmakers to pass a bipartisan border deal. However, Johnson emphasized the alleged shortcomings of the Republican-sponsored H.R.2 - Secure the Border Act of 2023, which aimed to address several aspects of the immigration system. He asserted, "We passed H.R.2 our now famous bill, 10 months ago, and it had five separate important provisions. And they all work together."

The Speaker continued, "You have to fix the asylum problem, the broken parole system. You got to reinstate Remain in Mexico, and you have to end catch and release. That's what's putting all these dangerous people out into our communities. And then rebuild the wall, continue building the wall. That bill didn't do it. And that's why it never passed the Senate." Johnson further added, "It's a scourge across the country. This is a humanitarian catastrophe."

During his address, Biden also made a notable gaffe when he mistakenly referred to Laken Riley, a Georgia university student killed by an undocumented migrant, as Lincoln Riley. Johnson seized on this moment to underscore what he saw as the severity of the immigration crisis, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement measures.

The House Speaker also aimed at Democratic lawmakers who voted against the Laken Riley Act, which was recently passed with a tally of 251 to 170 (with 37 democrat votes), according to The Gazette, which sought to detain illegal immigrants accused of theft. He accused them of prioritizing political agendas over the safety and security of American citizens. Johnson's remarks elicited mixed reactions from the public, with some echoing his concerns about the state of the union under the Biden administration. However, others dismissed his criticism as partisan rhetoric, calling for a more constructive approach to addressing the nation's challenges.