Migrant Kids Are 'Slaves, Missing or Dead' Due to 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris: Donald Trump

Donald Trump claimed that the miseries of the migrant kids are all because of Vice President Kamala Harris' policies. The former President said that the migrant children are either 'sex slaves, missing or dead' due to Harris and her border rules. In a recent rally in Pennsylvania, Trump called out the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential elections for the surge in the number of minors registered as missing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rebecca Noble

According to the NY Post, Trump said in the Johnstown address, "Think of the number — 325,000 children are missing. Many are dead. Many are involved in sex operations. Many are working as slaves in different parts of probably this country." The businessman-turned-politician went on to label Harris by saying, "She was the border czar." Trump added, "Now she says, ‘I wasn’t the border czar,’ but she was. It was headlines — ‘border czar’, ‘border czar’ — but now she doesn’t want that term. But whether she was a border czar or not, she was in charge of the border. 325,000 children are missing."

A report generated by the Department of Homeland Security mentioned that 323,000 migrants under the age of 16 have failed to mark their presence lately; there is no information about their whereabouts, the Office of the Inspector General revealed, as per the New York Post, and could be at 'risk of sex trafficking, forced labor and other forms of exploitation.'

President Trump lambasts Kamala Harris for losing almost 300,000 migrant children, many of whom he says have been forced into s*x and labor trafficking pic.twitter.com/ButVa5df4U — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2024

The minors who had no adult guardians accompanying them were allowed to stay in the US after President Joe Biden took over the White House office, in a move that was supposed to be 'humane' for the kids. However, according to another report by the New York Post, the GOP argued it could lead to increased immigration in the country. Trump's statement naturally raised additional, serious concerns about the security of immigrant children.

The business tycoon also raised the issue of the decision to encourage more young teens to cross borders to gain from the decision made by Biden and Harris. A case by the Department of Labor in Nebraska hinted at how the minors who were allowed to stay within the American borders were transferred by the Department of Health and Human Services to the businessmen in localities, only for the young children to be allegedly used as indentured labor away from their homeland surviving with meager resources instead of school for a better and brighter future.

The well-being of these migrants was addressed by Trump as he spoke about the ongoing injustice against minors. Trump also promised to bring back the drilling and natural resources in the keystone state of Pennsylvania. "When we win, on day one, I will tell Pennsylvania to drill, baby, drill. We’re going to drill, baby, drill. Kamala Harris surrendered our energy independence," Trump said as he asserted his commitment and slammed the incumbent VP. Furthermore, he added, "She’s vowed repeatedly to ban fracking … Then she said, ‘I’m in favor of fracking.’" On the matter of immigrants, he said, "We will carry out the largest deportation operation in American history," as he claimed "over 100 million" migrants crossed the borders in Biden's tenure.