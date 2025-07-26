Michelle Obama’s ‘Basic’ Outfit Choice at This Iconic Event Turned Into a Style Controversy

After Barack Obama was elected as the American President in 2008 and Michelle Obama became the First Lady, she was thoroughly scrutinized for her fashion choices. While eyes were also on Barack to see if he brings his own style in The White House, it was Michelle, because of being a woman, who went through more watchful comments on her looks and choice of fashion.

While Michelle’s wardrobe choices went through significant changes over the years that she was the First Lady, one time that she was rather fiercely scrutinized was when she and Barack had visited Queen Elizabeth II after Obama’s election as the President. In 2009, when the couple went to meet the Queen in England, Barack decided on a formal look with a formal suit with a striped, dark-blue tie.

Michelle on the other hand, wore a white blouse with a black skirt and wore dark stockings and black heels with a subtle pointed toe as reported by Glam. She then completed her look with a plain black cardigan sweater that she wore over her blouse.

She also wore a pearl necklace to hold the whole look together. While she had probably decided to keep her look simple, her choice was criticized for being too basic. Moreover, given that the Queen’s dress was in the color of a vibrant pink, Michelle’s outfit appeared even more basic.

Michelle’s look was said to be extremely casual and lifeless and it seemed like she had not put in much effort or thought in her attire. While her choice of clothing was not that bad, it was the Queen’s vibrant fashion sense that made her look even more mellow.

However, over the years, Michelle kept experimenting with her looks and while she never let go of her simple and straightforward fashion sense, she also chose attires that were more vibrant and bold. However, those changes did not ensure that she was completely out of the critical radar of netizens.

Despite the various kinds of criticisms that she received even with changing her way of dressing and sense of fashion, Michelle never bowed down to her critics and continued to dress herself the way she thought was the best.

Her appearance and dressing sense has always been in stark difference when compared to the Right Wing women clan as she has always been someone who has liked to keep things natural and simple unlike the MAGA women who have an uncanny penchant for make up and plastic surgery.