From Nancy Regan to Michelle Obama and Melania—The Lesser-Known Fashion Rule First Ladies Have to Obey

Politics is a funny game of convenience, a field in which there is power, dominance, fame, money, and a strong sense of leadership and love for one’s nation. But, did you know that beyond the responsibility that comes with being the head of the state, there’s even a greater conduct in how one dresses in that position?

While all the presidents of America have carried themselves with impeccable class, it’s also the First Ladies who have gained attention for their public image. From heels to coats to long dresses, everything they wore has been preserved in the archives and people’s minds.

It’s a known fact that appearances often dominate headlines more than policy or public service. As Michelle Obama wrote in Becoming, “It seemed that my clothes mattered more to people than anything I had to say.” Still, she found a way to use that attention to champion both her causes and favorite designers.

Michelle has been known for how she has normalized ” free fashion”, the idea that women should be comfortable in their skin and own what they wear with confidence. From her J.Crew cardigans to T-shirts and braids, to the edgy trousers and boots, her ode to fashion has been an inspiring and timeless journey during her tenure.

As per The List, First Ladies must follow specific fashion rules when it comes to couture: they’re not allowed to accept free designer clothing. While they can wear high-end fashion, any borrowed pieces must be returned or donated to the National Archives. As Michelle Obama explained, many of her standout outfits were loaned and eventually handed over for preservation to comply with White House ethics rules.

Even though today’s generation strongly advocates for sustainable fashion and re-wearing outfits, designer wear is sadly only for one-time wear. For over a century, presidential spouses have donated their inaugural gowns to the Smithsonian. However, these pieces don’t always fall under the “gifted attire” category, as was the case with Laura Bush’s 2001 inaugural gown, which she purchased herself.

Nancy Reagan, the second wife of President Ronald Reagan, who served as the First Lady alongside him from 1981-1989, on the other hand, ran into controversy over this exact issue. In 1982. Reports revealed that she accepted outfits from designer labels that were meant to be given to the museums later.

The issue resurfaced in 1988. Reports suggested that Nancy continued accepting designer outfits without clearly disclosing their source or future use. According to Time, this became a legal concern because President Ronald Reagan’s financial disclosures did not include these expensive gifts, potentially violating ethics and tax laws.

Nancy Reagan was quite popular amongst the media during her tenure, known for her glamour, style, and youthfulness. However, her political image became controversial early in her White House years, particularly as the country faced economic hardship. Critics pointed to her lavish wardrobe and how she manipulated the designer labels.

Nancy Reagan passed away on March 6, 2016, at the age of 94 due to congestive heart failure at her home in Bel Air, California. She is buried beside her husband on the grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. (via National Archives).

Despite the controversies, Nancy remained popular, and she consistently ranked among the top ten most admired women, even topping the list three times. Presently, Melania Trump is also a sucker for designer labels like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana. She’s often seen in classy long dresses, sophisticated formal wear, and classy nude makeup.

All we can say is that fashion is subjective. As long as it’s comfortable and not hurting anyone’s sentiments or breaking major protocols, all seems to be well.