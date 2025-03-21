Michelle Obama Reveals She Rejected Barack’s Idea of Having a Third Child—And The Reason Is Heartbreaking

Amid the wild divorce speculations that Barack and Michelle Obama have been subjected to, the former First Lady appeared on Kylie Kelce’s podcast titled Not Gonna Lie on March 20, 2025 and about her relationship with her husband among other things. It should be noted here that Michelle Obama now has own podcast where she talks about relationships and life with her brother.

However, what she told on Kelce’s podcast remains exclusive. Michelle had been absent from social media for a while before her appearance on this podcast and her absence on social media had further fueled the divorce rumors. While both Barack and Michelle had posted each other on their socials at times, the rumors kept on increasing only.

In this podcast, while talking about her marriage to the former American President, Michelle mentioned that while she was fine with the two daughters they had, Barack wanted to have a third child. She said, “Barack was like, ‘We should have a third.” and her response was “Dude!” She also added, “Dude, you need a bunch of women in your life to smack you around.”

She mentioned that she was worried about getting “a crazy one” if they kept on trying for more children. Moreover, she also said that her postpartum depression was quite bad after giving birth to her daughters, which made her realize that she cannot risk having a third child.

She also shared a realization that she had, “I think the sadness or the postpartum that I felt with my kids really came from, like, you love these babies so much. You immediately, you’re connected, and you think, ‘Oh my god, all you have is me. I feel so bad for you. I wish you had a parent.”

This is indeed a scary realization for a mother because it brings a lot of anxiety to the mind about taking care of the children properly. Michelle’s words also showed how men and women think differently when it comes to children as their experience with kids differ vastly. Michelle talked like a mother in the podcast, which would resonate with many women who wanted to limit the number of children while their husbands wanted more.

The recent social media speculations did not seem to have affected Michelle much as was clear from the podcast. While there were rumors that media moguls are waiting eagerly for interviews of Barack and Michelle separately post their official divorce, nothing of that sort has materialized yet as neither of the couple has addressed anything bad happening in their marriage. Besides a few solo outings on their part and Michelle being absent from certain important events, nothing solid apart from rumors have emerged about their speculated split.

Barack and Michelle have two daughters, Malia and Sasha who are 26 and 23 years old, respectively. While Malia has made her debut as an actor with the film The Heart, Sasha is currently in graduate school as mentioned by Michelle.