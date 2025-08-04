Michelle Obama Mocked ESPN—Now Stephen A. Smith Has Cooked Her in a Savage Clapback

On his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith took a dig at Michelle Obama to tip the scales after her initial jab, where she compared ESPN to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former First Lady of the United States had also said that Smith is no different from practically every other talk show host.

On the IMO podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, she said: “It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along.” It is safe to say that Stephen A. Smith has not taken this comment kindly.

“Michelle Obama, I wanna take this opportunity to remind you that while you are revered by me personally, and I truly, truly mean that with the greatest sincerity, I’m still a bit salty at you,” he stressed.

He even went so far as to say that Michelle Obama had been “sort of blackmailing us emotionally into trying to compel us to vote one way or another” during the 2024 presidential elections. Smith also pointed to the former first lady as one reason that the party she so vehemently backs (and one that her husband, former president Barack Obama, is a part of) lost last year.

He continued, “When you were campaigning on behalf of the former Vice President Kamala Harris, you said a vote for Trump was a vote against you and a vote against y’all as women.” The last nail in the coffin? Stephen A. Smith said he “took major offence to that.”

However, this rebuttal seemed a bit unlikely because Stephen A. Smith also agreed that Michelle Obama would have defeated all her opponents had she chosen to contest the November 2024 elections.

But, he added, she needs to realize that some voters do not care enough about women’s rights and have entirely different priorities when it comes to voting for a particular candidate — in this case, Donald Trump, who took office for the second time in January 2025.

Donald Trump just said he wants Stephen A Smith to run for president pic.twitter.com/J2QiRQlcYg — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 1, 2025

To bolster his argument, Stephen a smith said: “For some people, it’s all about the economy. For others, it’s all about national security. For some people, it’s immigration. For some people, it’s safety in the streets of America, long before they think about pro-choice or pro-life.”

stephen a smith says he doesn’t care about kids being sex trafficked because he’s busy living his life pic.twitter.com/VX9wdV2Hnc — aristophanes 🇰🇪 🍂 (@iFortknox) July 13, 2025

But what makes Stephen A. Smith so qualified to make such political commentary, besides what he usually gets paid to do? The fact that several people in his life, including his pastor, have urged him to contest in the 2028 presidential election.

He has clarified as of now, he has no plans to run, but it might so happen that he will “have no choice” by the time the next elections roll by, thereby standing in the elections then.

As newer episodes of Michelle Obama’s IMO podcast drop every Wednesday, we will have to hold our breath to see if she hits back at Stephen A. Smith or moves on to some other topic of discussion.

