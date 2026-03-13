Michael Wolff Warns Trump Risks Losing MAGA Base Over Iran War

According to biographer and political commentator Michael Wolff, Donald Trump is at a high risk of losing his supporters following his decisions in the war with Iran. Wolff believes that Trump might face outrage from his MAGA followers, hinting at a possible shift in the momentum of his administration.

According to Raw Story, while speaking to The Daily Beast, Wolff said, “I think it’s a really interesting moment—a kind of pivotal, tipping point moment that the White House really feels it is at war with the MAGA voices. And that may extend to their war with their whole base.” He added, “Partly it has to do with the Iranian war, because obviously the MAGA position is like, ‘What the [expletive]?’ The MAGA position is: We are against forever wars, we’re against foreign wars, America first. This is what you promised, wasn’t it?”

One social media user expressed skepticism online:

How long will #MAGA supporters accept #POTUS #Trump‘s gaslighting?

We are not safer or better off — war w/#Iran has increased probability of #cyberattacks, higher prices, trade bottlenecks, etc.#Inflation is still running hot from arbitrary #tariffs.

Trust in US declining fast. — B. Lehman 🇺🇸 Ω (@HOOISJG) March 13, 2026

Wolff, as an author, has written multiple books on Trump’s presidency, and now states that many of the president’s loyal followers question his decisions.

The tension comes amid Trump’s decisions regarding military action against the Islamic Republic. For the longest time, the MAGA movement has been a voice of people who support the ‘America First’ initiative, which is against long-term military conflicts. Criticism is growing from right-wing voices. Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes has reportedly called out the Republican Party. He claimed that the Republican Party abandoned its voters by not fulfilling its promises.

In a social media post, Fuentes wrote, “The GOP broke every single promise. Epstein File cover-up, regime change war in Iran, and no mass deportations. The GOP must be purged and burned to the ground in 26.”

Another right-wing political influencer, Matt Walsh, commented on the shift in tone regarding the war with Iran. He criticized that many conservative commentators who once rejected military action are now justifying it. Additionally, he accused Trump of being unable to fulfill his promise to “end wars.”

“You and I both know that almost every conservative influencer in the business was opposed to war with Iran until just now,” Walsh wrote. “And now you’re trying to use justifications that stretch back decades. It doesn’t make any sense.”

In a post that circulated widely on social media, an account posted:

Breaking: Trump issues stark warning to Iran as tensions explode in the Middle East! “Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today” – Navy obliterated, Air Force in ruins, leaders taken out! Is this the tipping point? 🔥🇺🇸🇮🇱#Iran #Israel pic.twitter.com/QjJKAW19Rt — Strange Observations (@StrangeObsevati) March 13, 2026

Trump also addressed the conflict on Truth Social, defending the administration’s military decision. On March 12, he said that the U.S. has weakened Iran’s military capabilities.

His post read, “We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise. Yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning.”

He also stated the U.S. has unlimited ammunition, firepower, and plenty of time to fight against Iran.