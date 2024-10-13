Michael Moore Who Correctly Predicted Donald Trump's 2016 Win Says This Time He's 'Toast'

In 2016, independent filmmaker Michael Moore predicted Donald Trump's presidential win. “Trump’s election is going to be the biggest f**k you! In human history. It will feel good,” he said in an epic rant. Trump had shared the video on X and remarked, “I agree. To all Americans, I see you and I hear you. I am your voice.” However, this year Moore has forewarned that the Republican leader will be 'toast.'

“The vast majority of the country, the normal people, have seen enough and want the clown car to disappear into the MAGA vortex somewhere between reality and Orlando,” the screenwriter wrote in a lengthy Substack essay. “The swift and explosive momentum for Kamala Harris is unlike anything that’s been seen in decades.”

According to The Independent, Moore speculated that Harris is expected to win the Electoral College 270 to 268. As per his estimate, the majority of the conventional battleground states—Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire—would go to Harris. He also claimed that his research was based on an 'aggregate of top polls' as well as “by simply being around...fellow Americans who are shopping at Costco, having fun making TikToks, and eating once a week at Chili’s.”

Covering all his bases, he also warned about the Republican leader's capability of turning a loss into a win. “We do know that Trump has a stellar streak of pulling off the impossible — and those who have written him off have more than once lived to see the day where they must eat humble pie,” Moore argued. “It is never wise to do a victory dance on the two-yard line when Trump is your opponent.” It's also worth noting that the GOP nominee continues to lead Harris in several crucial states this cycle, especially on issues such as the economy and immigration, despite Harris being tied with him in all the important battleground states, the director noted.

As reported by The Independent, in 2016, Moore inspired voters during an event promoting his film Michael Moore in Trump Land with a rant about the ex-president. “It’s why every beaten-down, nameless, forgotten working stiff who used to be part of what was called the middle class loves Trump. He was the Malatov cocktail that they had been waiting for. The human hand grenade that they can legally throw into the system that stole their lives from them."

Moore continued, “They’ve lost their jobs, the banks foreclosed, next came the divorce and now the wife and kids are gone, the car’s been repoed. They haven't had a vacation in years, they’re stuck with the sh***y bronze plan where you can’t even get a f***ing Percocet. They’ve essentially lost everything they have except one thing: the right to vote. They might be penniless, they might be homeless, they might be f**ked over and f**ked up - it doesn't matter because it’s equalized on that day."

“On 8 November, the dispossessed will walk into the voting booth […] and put a big f**king X in the box next to the name of the man who has threatened to upend and overturn the very system that ruined their lives. Donald J. Trump," he concluded. However, days later the veteran filmmaker protested that his words were taken out of context. “This is the most vile, disgusting candidate that’s ever run for office in this country,” he said of Trump.