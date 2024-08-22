Trump Losing Battleground States Due to 'Lazy Schedule,' Harris May Win Crucial Votes: Ex-Obama Aide

David Plouffe, President Barack Obama's former campaign manager and the new senior advisor to Democratic nominee and Vice President, Kamala Harris, is confident that she can secure 270 electoral votes from crucial swing states as former president Donald Trump has a 'lazy' campaign schedule. "Trump worked hard campaigning in 2016 and again in 2020 while being ‘irresponsible’ about COVID-19 risks. This time, ‘He's got a really lazy schedule,’" Plouffe told Mike Allen during an Axios House event. "He's going to get 46 to 48 percent of the vote. That's just the fact. Our goal and necessity is to get a little more than that," he shared.

"A month ago, I think it would have been hard for Democrats to compete in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, or North Carolina," he continued. "I think those are all back as credible states... Kamala Harris could win." According to Plouffe, Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District and the seven crucial battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina would probably decide the outcome of the election. "We all have work to do. '16 was super close, '20 was super close, '24 will be super close. We're preparing for a race that will come down to a vote or two per precinct," he predicted.

"The one thing that keeps me up at night is tomorrow there will be 76 days left. There's only so much time to get into battleground states"



David Plouffe, now top adviser to Harris, on why camp is in MKE tonight at Fiserv Forum: "Trump delivered his convention address there..." pic.twitter.com/h2bDUrvdaf — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 20, 2024

"We're running around talking about Minnesota, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York...all these states that are now out of reach for Trump," Plouffe explained. "I think it's seven states and that's important, that gives Kamala Harris many pathways to get to 270 electoral votes." The political advisor went on to criticize the Republican leader, arguing, "He’s a 78-year-old former president. We talk about him like a child, okay? If he can’t execute basics and talk about what he wants to do, do we really want this guy with the nuclear codes?"

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sean Rayford

On the other hand, he praised Harris' strategy. "...it's a combination of new registrants, turnout, vote share amongst your base, and winning the true undecideds. And I think Kamala Harris has greatly improved the position of the Democratic Party in this race," Plouffe gushed, according to the Daily Mail.

Less than 90 days until the election, the Republican nominee for President was in Montana (not a battleground state), not driving a coherent message, seeming incoherent himself at times and being most obsessed with damage control about a story where he confused two black men. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) August 10, 2024

New York Gov., Kathy Hochul, backed his views and told reporters during an All in Together event hosted at the Drake Hotel, "It is what you do to draw the contrast, remind people that this is not our first viewing of the Trump travesty. This is Part II, so we know what we're in for. So, remind people what he has done in the past, but also a chance to really introduce Kamala Harris on the global stage," she stressed.

Recently minted Harris campaign adviser David Plouffe says Harris has flipped things to put more pressure on Donald Trump than the Dem campaign to find a path to 270, whereas under Biden the path was slipping away pic.twitter.com/ikD3AN9h3B — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) August 20, 2024

As per The Daily Beast, Trump has remained mostly absent from the campaign trail as compared to Harris and JD Vance, his running mate. On days when his opponents were switching from one swing state to the next, he chose to play golf or watch Fox News. The Sun Belt is 'back in play,' according to Plouff, with Harris seeming competitive in states that were once thought to be inclined towards Trump.