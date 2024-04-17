DNC Launches Ad Bashing Trump in Battleground States: 'Meganomics Agenda is Nothing but a Scam'

On Tax Day, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) rolled out digital advertisements criticizing Republican tax policies. According to The Hill, the DNC's ad campaign aims to "remind voters that the extreme GOP’s MAGAnomics agenda is nothing but a scam" by guiding users to a dedicated website when they search for 'Tax Day' in key battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The advertisements direct viewers to MAGATaxScam.com, where the DNC makes the case that the Republican tax proposal would “give tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations while scamming hardworking families.”

President Biden: I just can’t fathom the things that Donald Trump says. He’ll say to his friends, ‘I know 20 of you guys are worth a hell of a lot of money, we’re going to make sure we get you a tax cut.’ Well, guess what? It's about time they start paying their fair share pic.twitter.com/BDAwdnzrcq — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 10, 2024

“There’s no day like Tax Day to remind voters how Donald Trump and Republicans’ MAGAnomics agenda would gift tax breaks to their ultra-rich cronies and greedy corporations at middle-class families’ expense,” DNC rapid response director, Alex Floyd, stated.

Republicans have been under fire from Democrats over the Republican Study Committee's budget proposal, which was unveiled last month. The budget plan, which called for raising the retirement age for individuals who are not close to retirement "to account for increases in life expectancy," was criticized by the White House and President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. Both parties argued it may potentially decrease funding for programs combating the opioid crisis.

We get a little tax cut meanwhile the rich get a HUGE tax cut

2017 #GOPTaxScam gave corporations permanent tax cuts too

Don't be fooled into more trickle down economics that benefit the rich and corporations

55 corporations paid 0 taxes in 2020#VoteBlue#FreshResists pic.twitter.com/yryBJ2YfIE — Trudy Gonzales☮ I STAND WITH WOMEN (@trudygonzales) October 17, 2022

Republicans argue that the budget, which seeks to slash spending by $17.1 trillion over ten years, will counteract Biden's tax policies, which they contend harm the economy, by cutting taxes on Americans by $4.2 trillion over the same period. After raising almost $50 million at a fundraiser former Trump promised wealthy donors that he would maintain the massive tax cuts that congressional Republicans enacted in 2017 and that it would be one of his main priorities if he were to win a second term.

As per CNN, the speech highlighted yet another difference between Biden, who is running on a platform of shielding Americans making less than $400,000 from tax increases, and Trump, the presumed GOP presidential nominee. Biden wants to pay for his social and other initiatives by boosting taxes on the wealthy. The Biden team didn't take long to denounce Trump for allegedly "promising tax giveaways to billionaire donors."

.@TheRickWilson: “Trump understands where his bread is buttered. The billionaire class are Republican donors. They care about tax cuts more than they care about life itself.” pic.twitter.com/4Xy8E2VXym — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2024

“Now, Trump is making it clear to his billionaire buddies that he’ll take his first chance to double down on tax giveaways for the ultra-wealthy– all while he fights to rip away Americans’ health care, gut Social Security and Medicare, and raise costs on working families,” Biden campaign spokesperson, Sarafina Chitika, said.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which notably includes some corporate tax reforms, has already benefited the wealthiest. “Almost everybody in every income group got a tax cut, but the highest-income people got by far the biggest tax cut,” Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the center stated.

According to the center's projections, if Trump succeeds in his goal, those earning between $400,000 and $1 million would receive an average tax decrease of almost $15,000, increasing their after-tax incomes by 3.1%. A tax cut of roughly $50,000 would increase the after-tax incomes of individuals earning $1 million or more by 2.3%. The tax breaks would only apply to approximately 25% of the lowest-income households' income. On average, they would receive a $100 tax savings, increasing their after-tax income by 0.5%.