Cate Blanchett Torched by Netizens for Claiming She's ‘Middle Class’ Despite $95M Net Worth

Cate Blanchett, a famous actress and two-time Oscar winner, recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after referring to herself as ‘middle class.’ The statement, made during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, ignited widespread backlash online, with many accusing her of being out of touch with reality given her substantial net worth. Blanchett, who has been a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) goodwill ambassador since 2016, was discussing the global refugee crisis and the need to amplify displaced people's voices. During the UNHCR: Displaced Stories press conference, she highlighted the importance of storytelling in films, particularly in the context of global crises.

Today I read that Cate Blanchett identifies as middle class.



Her net worth is about $95 million USD. That makes her one of the 30,000 richest people on earth.



That puts her in the wealthiest 0.0004% of people alive today. — anonymous frypan🍳 (@AnonymousFrypan) May 23, 2024

As per the New York Post, social media platforms lit up with comments mocking Blanchett’s claim. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, sarcastically remarked, "Middle class, eh, just another middle-class multi-millionaire movie star hyper celebrity? Get a grip, Cate." Another user seethed, "Cate Blanchett thinks she’s ‘middle class’ compared to who? Jeff Bezos? Rich people are so out of touch." A third quipped, "I beg your pardon. Middle class? Cate is worth $95 million. Is that considered middle class now?"

it's incredible how people just picked up on cate blanchett saying "middle class" and bashed her for that and not even listen to what she was actually saying. idiots — garnet sedai (@siuandamodred) May 22, 2024

However, not everyone was critical. Some defended Blanchett, suggesting that her comments were misunderstood. One user wrote, "Why did people get so upset when Cate Blanchett said she’s ‘middle class’? She might have a high net worth, but she was clearly talking about her social status as someone who isn't royalty and her upbringing." Another user chimed in, "It's incredible how people just picked up on Cate Blanchett saying ‘middle class’ and bashed her for that and not even listen to what she was actually saying. idiots."

As per Fox News, the famous actress said, "When I look back at films that were made during the Second World War, even if the films didn't — the narratives didn't — directly deal with it, it was understood that a global crisis was going on. It was just a texture behind the films that were being made. And given that this is a global challenge, a global crisis, I'm always bewildered as to why more films don't speak directly or obliquely to this."

Blanchett went on to describe how her interactions with refugees had profoundly changed her perspective on the world. She remarked, "[Refugees] stories are so incredible and inspiring. There are so many stories to be told that are so inspiring and unusual and off the cuff and I wonder that we're all taught to be frightened by these stories."

Cate Blanchett, you know I love you, but come on... You're not middle class. Also, let me have 2000 dollars. #tytlive pic.twitter.com/lZ1QBY9Nud — Clueless Ron (Heart of A Warrior arc) (@ronaldcworld) May 23, 2024

She further continued, "The more we do that in our narratives, the more we exclude these voices from our narratives, the more we're ‘othering’ them. And we're adding to the exclusion of people who have so much to offer. I'm White. I'm privileged. I'm middle class. And I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a White savior complex. But to be perfectly honest, my interaction with refugees in the film — in the field…and also in resettled environments, has totally changed my perspective on the world. And I'm utterly grateful for that. And I think if you do have a platform, I want to be in dialogue with these people. I've met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspectives."

Despite the controversy, Blanchett remained focused on her advocacy work. She emphasized, "When you give someone who is marginalized a phone to author their own experience, then I'm really happy, in any way, to help facilitate that. Because I personally, selfishly, am really fascinated by seeing that."

Why did people get so upset when Cate Blanchett said she’s ‘middle class’? She might have a high net worth, but she was clearly talking about her social status as someone who isn't royalty and her upbringing. — xamantha (@xncepike) May 22, 2024

Blanchett's comments coincided with the premiere of her new dark comedy Rumours at Cannes, which received a four-minute standing ovation. Directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, the film features an ensemble cast and follows a group of world leaders who get lost in the woods while attending a G7 meeting.