Michael Jackson’s Ex-Bodyguard Revealed the Painful Truth Behind His Nose Surgeries

In 2009, Michael Jackson died at his Los Angeles house from an overdose of the surgical anesthetic Propofol at the age of 50. According to his autopsy report, the Billie Jean hitmaker had several scars on his body. Jackson had always been self-conscious about his nose and upon his death, it was revealed that he had two surgical scars on either side of it. Jackson's former bodyguard and close friend Matt Fiddes revealed the painful reason the Thriller singer underwent a rhinoplasty, "He used to get teased by his family a lot over the size of his nose - being called big nose and all of this stuff," Fiddes told while appearing on an episode of The Steven Sulley Study podcast.

According to the UK Mirror, Fiddes added that the late singer was frequently called "big nose" by his relatives and was subjected to years of abuse by his father, Joe Jackson, who made fun of the size of his nose. The former bodyguard said that Joe used to tell Michael: "You didn't get that from me, you got that from your mum, you didn't get that from my side of the family." However, Jackson injured his nose during a dance rehearsal and thought that it was the ideal opportunity to undergo plastic surgery.

Michael Jackson portrait 1 March, 1975.

"Michael used to dance about three hours a day on average. At one stage he was doing 50 spins in a row - it was unbelievable. He fell over and broke his nose and he saw it as the perfect opportunity while he was under anesthetic to just get a smaller nose," Fiddes recalled. In response to rumors that the deceased pop star had numerous plastic surgeries throughout his life, Fiddes stated that everyone was aware of the process but that he never discussed it "in detail" with his former boss. Although Fiddes acknowledged that Jackson had surgery on his nose, the former bodyguard clarified that he wasn't aware of the number of surgeries.

"Back then plastic surgery or Botox, we couldn't talk about it. It just wasn't a thing so he had to maintain this image because he had record companies behind him who paid his billions," Fiddes added during the podcast episode. Prior to his untimely death, Jackson was injecting narcotics in a desperate attempt to get rid of his severe insomnia, which is thought to have caused the puncture marks all over his arms. Additionally, there were obvious signs of the many cosmetic procedures he had done over the years. During the autopsy, two scars were found behind his ears. He also had scars on his arms, wrist, and at the base of his neck.

In 2019, Fiddes defended the King of Pop and called out the 'whole pedophile thing a complete nonsense'. According to the Daily Mail, Fiddes claimed that because he looked after the Beat It singer for ten years, he had direct knowledge of what transpired at Jackson's house. He revealed that employees used to "sneak girls" into the late pop star's bedroom and further asserted that Jackson was in a happy marriage and had girlfriends.

"The guy had girlfriends and had a legitimate marriage to Lisa Marie [Presley], that was the way he lived his life. We were the people sneaking the girls into his room." "They say there were boys around, that was not the case at all. He made Neverland how it was so he could have it for the Make-A-Wish foundation; something he could give back on," Fiddes said.