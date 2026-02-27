Michael Jackson’s Children Unite To Demand Financial Transparency From Late Singer’s Estate

Michael Jackson’s kids have banded together to stand against the estate that oversees their father’s legacy. After the death of Jackson, it was the Estate that took care of all the finances and promotions that were done in the name of the ‘King of Pop.’

Now, Paris, Prince and Bigi Jackson are legally demanding that the estate release the financial breakdown of their 2025 expenses. They want the report by September 15; however, the estate claimed that they need at least 16 months to finalize the reports.

The tussle between Paris and the estate is old, as she had previously filed a lawsuit against them. She claimed they mismanaged her father’s assets and pocketed money for themselves.

Paris specifically alleged that co-executors John Branca and John McClain failed to do their work properly.

Her filing mentioned, “Paris is increasingly concerned the estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself, rather than serve the beneficiaries’ best interests and steadfastly preserve her father’s legacy.”

🚨NEWS | Even after a legal setback, Paris Jackson reaffirms she will continue to fight for transparency in her father Michael Jackson’s estate.Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, suffered a significant setback in her legal dispute against her father’s estate when the… pic.twitter.com/iN122SqeQN — MJ Friends | #MichaelMovie 🎬 (@mjfriends_) November 15, 2025

In turn, a spokesperson of the estate hit back at Paris and issued a statement to People highlighting their side of the story.

The spokesperson said, “This is another misguided attempt by Paris Jackson’s attorneys to provide themselves cover. The fact is Paris Jackson’s lawyers lost their latest case against the estate and have been ordered to pay the estate’s attorneys’ expenses. All the beneficiaries are well taken care of by the estate. This is a weak attempt to change the narrative of their loss.”

While Paris’s involvement was expected, the inclusion of her brother, Prince, raised eyebrows. He had a pretty good connection with the estate and worked with them on multiple occasions, reports MJ Vibe.

Legal analyst Misty Marris joined Access Hollywood to explain the newest legal battle inside the Michael Jackson estate. Paris Jackson has filed new legal documents accusing the estate’s executors of paying themselves far more than the beneficiaries received, raising questions… pic.twitter.com/UdcTjUrdCA — Misty Marris (@MistyMarris) November 20, 2025

Prince attended the annual birthday celebration events for his father and promoted Michal’s biopic. The estate also supported Prince in his ventures, including his charity work. However, it appears that the bond has now snapped because of the vast wealth of Michael.

Paris has stated that the estate refused to invest $464 million and accused it of mishandling finances. She then labeled the upcoming biopic on her father as a risky investment choice. Apart from this, Paris also showed concerns over her father’s name being used more for the executives’ personal profits.

Her court filing further stressed, “[The estate has] morphed into a private entertainment investment fund managed more for the benefit of executors and their counsel than its beneficiaries.”