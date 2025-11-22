In New Filing, Paris Jackson Accuses Michael Jackson’s Estate Executors of Failing to Invest $464M

Paris Jackson is once again taking legal action against the executors of her late father Michael Jackson’s estate as she accuses them of mishandling the finances and pocketing money instead of properly investing it.

The 27-year-old singer has filed a new objection in a Los Angeles court on November 18, that raises concerns about the handling of her family’s finances. As per court documents, Paris is challenging the estate’s accounting for the 2021 calendar year. It is an accounting that she and her brothers Prince and Bigi, who are 28 and 23 years respectively, received in September, nearly four years late.

Paris now alleges that co-executors, John Branca and John McClain have not properly invested “enormous sums of cash” and have also abused their power and roles instead of preserving her father’s legacy.

As the filing mentions, “Paris is increasingly concerned the Estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself, rather than serve the beneficiaries’ best interests and steadfastly preserve her father’s legacy.”

However, a source from the Jackson estate has not supported these claims made by Paris. Talking to PEOPLE, the source said, “This is another misguided attempt by Paris Jackson’s attorneys to provide themselves cover. The fact is Paris Jackson’s lawyers lost their latest case against the Estate and have been ordered to pay the Estate’s attorneys’ expenses. All the beneficiaries are well taken care of by the Estate. This is a weak attempt to change the narrative of their loss.”

In her filing, Paris argues that the executors have earned excessive amounts of money from the estate over the years. She claims that the pair have pocketed more than $10 million in 2021 alone. The documents mention that it is “more than double the amount distributed to any beneficiary from the family allowance.”

The filing goes further, estimating that the executors’ total compensation through the end of 2021 has reached roughly $148.2 million, a sum that “dwarfs any amount distributed to Paris or her siblings.”

Paris has also raised concerns over a significant amount of money that she claims has not been invested. She has mentioned that the estate has more than 464 million sitting idle, producing gains of “less than 0.1%” from “unproductive investments.”

Besides alleging the executors of not investing the money properly and mishandling the finances, Paris has also called them out on some of their investment choices that she has described as “risky.” For example, she mentioned the upcoming biopic Michael, which dramatizes her father’s life and legacy.

The film, which is set to release next year, has Branca serving as an executive producer. Paris claims he cast actor Miles Teller as himself, a move that she finds questionable given his position overseeing the estate.

Moreover, as per the filing, “[The estate has] morphed into a private entertainment investment fund managed more for the benefit of Executors and their counsel than its beneficiaries.” Besides that, Paris has further claimed that the executors have not yet submitted their accounting for the years 2022, 2023, 2024, or 2025 and she believes the delay to be intentional.

As reported by PEOPLE, “Her filing comes after the executors filed a motion in court in October that claimed Paris has received approximately $65 million in benefits from the estate.”

It should be noted here that Jackson was in $500 million debt when he died in 2009. The executors have claimed that they took hold of that debt-ridden estate and turned it into a “powerhouse and a force in the music business.”

As of now, Paris has appealed to the court to disallow the previous account and also ask the executors to provide a transparent and true account of their business and action. The scheduled date for the court hearing on this matter has been set to January 13, 2026.