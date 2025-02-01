Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, yet he remains the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson is the name that every music lover born in the last 50 years will know and remember. No matter the controversies, his music and dance remain iconic. Michael remains the king.

When Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, the controversies didn’t die down. Rather, new ones popped up. The biggest of them all, who is going to inherit all his money. There were speculations, court cases, and claims; however, Michael Jackson didn’t go unprepared.

Michael Jackson died 10 years ago today from a lethal dose of anesthetic propofol. He was 50 years old. His personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/nmOhRHkBdl — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 25, 2019

He had his will prepared in 2002, which was his last testament as to who inherits what.

As per the will, the majority of Michael Jackson’s music rights, real estate earnings, and brand value were inherited by his three children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket (fondly called Bigi), with his mother being the guardian of his kids.

Michael Jackson had three kids with his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe. Following his divorce from Debbie Rowe, Jackson raised his only daughter, Paris, and his eldest son, Prince. Only a few years prior to Jackson’s death, in 2002, his youngest son, Bigi, was born. A portion of Jackson’s music repertoire, real estate holdings, and other assets are being left to the children.

Though the specifics of the will were never made public, it was known that the Michael Jackson estate provided an income to his kids after his passing. The executors of the estate oversee the children’s portion of the fortune, making sure that it is safeguarded and prudently invested.

Another important figure in the succession is Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson. She makes sure that his children are cared for and that their inheritance is handled properly in her capacity as their guardian. A portion of the fortune was also given to Katherine, who was very close to her son, to help pay for her living expenses. She continues to play a crucial role in overseeing the family’s finances and making sure Michael’s kids are taken care of.

Michael Jackson home Videos with his kids Prince,Paris,Blanket.❤️ pic.twitter.com/tU5L1rH1Lr — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂 𝐌𝐉 (𝑲𝑶𝑷)👑 (@Mj_kingg) October 6, 2024

The Michael Jackson estate is among the most lucrative in the world, having made hundreds of millions of dollars since Jackson’s passing. According to a 2018 Forbes estimate, the estate made $400 million, mostly from goods sales, licensing agreements, and music royalties. This includes the all-time best-selling record Thriller.

Michael Jackson’s estate reportedly close to finalizing $800M-$900M deal for 50% of singer’s catalog 👀 pic.twitter.com/oNlviU5mo4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 8, 2023

There are two important individuals who are in charge of managing Michael Jackson’s estate. They are music entrepreneur John McClain, who collaborated extensively with Jackson during his career and Jackson’s longtime attorney John Branca. Jackson’s posthumous wealth has been successfully increased by these executors, in large part.

Not only did Michael Jackson take care of his family and friends while he was alive, but he also did so after his passing.