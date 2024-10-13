Michael Jackson Told Lisa Marie Presley He Was 'Still a Virgin' at 35 When They Began Dating

Lisa Marie Presley's new memoir posthumously released and co-authored by her daughter, Riley Keough, has dropped many unknown details of her life. The book titled, From Here to the Great Unknown, is an ode to Presley by her daughter and sheds light on her life under the limelight. The book was compiled from information Presley left behind on tapes, and apparently, in one of them, she revealed that Michael Jackson claimed he 'was still a virgin' when they began dating, as per Page Six.

Presley was still married to Danny Keough when Jackson proposed to her and confessed his love. The Black or White hitmaker was consistently urging her to leave Keough and marry him. Presley said, "Michael was calling. Was I leaving Danny or not?" Then, Danny dumped Presley, and the latter said about the pop star, "He told me he was still a virgin. I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The revelation shocked the readers as Presley continued to confess that she was petrified to make the wrong move in her personal life. Danny left Presley after she opened up about the Grammy-award-winning singer's interest in her. Jackson and Presley had a raging love story before they got married in 1994, which was just 20 days after her divorce.

Recalling her romance with the singer, Presley wrote, "When he decided to first kiss me, he just did it. He was instigating everything. The physical stuff started happening, which I was shocked at. I had thought that maybe we wouldn't do anything until we got married, but he said, 'I'm not waiting!'" as per Entertainment Weekly. Presley also revealed she was in love and 'was actually so happy.' She said, "I’ve never been that happy again," remembering the good days with him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Starr

However, initially, the only daughter of the great musician Elvis Presley had doubts about him when Jackson first reached out to her. "I just thought that he was lonely and needed a friend. But he was pursuing me," she claimed. The book was left incomplete when Presley passed away last year at the age of 54, due to a cardiac arrest. Her daughter from her past marriage to Danny took the initiative to complete the book. Riley ensured she added all that she could recall to make it a memorable text.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough)

According to AP News, the co-author of the book shared, "It just felt like a kind of a duty that I had to complete for her. I’m just happy that it’s done and that it’ll be in the world and there for people to read." Riley shared how she enjoyed reminiscing the good days with her mother and would continue to keep her in her memories.