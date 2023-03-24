Offset Drops Teaser for a New Song Featuring a Posthumous Verse by Takeoff

Fans have been in anticipation of a new album from the former Migos member, Offset. Variety reports that the sensational rapper has dropped a major hint about his upcoming venture by sharing a song snippet containing a posthumous verse from the late Migos member Takeoff.

The now-viral one-minute clip uploaded by Offset on his Instagram stories features Takeoff rapping alongside American rapper, Icewear Vezzo. Meanwhile, Offset could be seen smiling while listening to the track in a car and bopping his head along to the fiery verses about luxe clothes, cars, and “ice” (jewelry). Offset nods along to the tune and zooms in on his diamond earring before ending the video. The clip which was shared on Monday is now being widely circulated on the internet.

According to Uproxx, before the tragic passing away of Takeoff, he and fellow Migos member, Quavo, were apparently not on good terms with Offset. At that time, Quavo and Takeoff promoted their new album Only Built For Infinity Links as a duo and completely left Offset out. Meanwhile, Offset hinted at the release of a solo project album after his hit Father of 4 album which came out in 2019.

But his plans went awry with the untimely death of his former bandmate. Now, the rapper is back with a bang with his proposed album. And, as a sign of honor and camaraderie, Offset has included a short snippet from the late Takeoff in his new album. However, it is unknown if this verse had been recorded specifically for the Bad and Boujee rapper's solo project or added from an older recording session. Before Takeoff’s death, the main issues centered around Quavo and Offset, who were also rumored to have beef at the recent Grammy Awards over a tribute to their fallen bandmate. Quavo's track Without You was performed that evening commemorating their late bandmate. However, both rappers have denied any altercations.

Offset was particularly devasted by Takeoff's death, and he shared an emotional tribute on Instagram expressing his grief over losing a dear bandmate. The post was captioned "Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you," alongside praying hand and dove emojis. Takeoff, one-third of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed in Houston.

While the release date of the album has been kept under wraps, Offset shared another teaser with his fans on Twitter by posing in front of a toy racer and captioning the picture "Album Mode…can’t wait.” Fans have since gone berserk and are demanding the announcement of the date on which the album will drop.