Michael Jackson Allegedly Wanted To Marry an 11-Year-Old Emma Watson, Claimed Doctor

Michael Jackson's life was not without controversy. Dr. Conrad Murray, who served as Jackson’s physician and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death, once also argued that the King of Pop had a fascination with young Emma Watson when she was just 11 years old. In his book, This Is It, Murray asserted that Jackson referred to Watson as 'his second choice for a bride,' continuing to paint Jackson as one of the most complicated figures in history.

Murray shared that Jackson was captivated by Watson since her debut in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001. The doctor added, “Michael told me he was almost as consumed with British actress Emma Watson. He had 'fallen in love with her' when she was in her first Harry Potter film...when she was just 11.” Jackson even had a cardboard cutout of Watson hanging out in his fancy Los Angeles home, if reports are to be believed. He paid £60,000 monthly to rent the place, as per The Mirror.

Murray further claimed that Jackson 'fell in love' with his goddaughter, Harriet Lester, as well. “Emma was his second choice for a bride if things did not work out with Harriet," Murray wrote about Jackson and the daughter of Mark Lester, Jackson's friend and the child star of the movie Oliver! According to Murray, Jackson first noticed Harriet when she was just 5 years old. The doctor further claimed, "Then, by age 12, he grew to become fixated on her."

Murray alleged that Jackson had asked him to discuss marriage plans with Harriet's father as well during Jackson's This Is It concert tour in London, even writing, "He [Jackson] said he planned to have someone review the legality and ramifications of marrying someone as young as Harriet when he arrived in London."

Additionally, Murray also opened up about the tough times he had when trying to discuss sensitive topics with Jackson. He added, “I never challenged Michael. That is because I instinctively knew that when it came to very sensitive subjects, Michael could as quickly shut down, as he had been forthright. But one thing was clear...the way Michael spoke about the young girls was not an innocent crush, but an unrequited love,” as per Metro.

People had a wide range of reactions to Murray's remarks. Many fans were perplexed as they processed the allegations against such a revered figure. Murray declared, “This is the story of who Michael Jackson was. He wanted me to tell this story— now I am fulfilling his wish.” When questioned if Jackson was a danger to children, he stated, "You must read the book and make those decisions for yourself." Murray stated that Jackson considered him family, and the doctor maintained innocence of the crime for which he was imprisoned.