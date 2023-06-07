Sister Wives' Meri Brown Fights Tears as She Admits to Feeling 'Unworthy' in Heartbreaking New Video

In a recent video, Meri Brown opens up about her battle with insecurity, sharing her vulnerable journey. Originally shared on TikTok, the 52-year-old later posted the video on Instagram. Donning a black T-shirt, Meri had her hair pushed back by her glasses placed atop her head.

Throughout the video, her emotional distress becomes evident, as she pauses to fight back tears at one point. The TLC star initiates the video by restating a quote from motivational speaker Mel Robbins, emphasizing its significance: "There will always be someone who can't see your worth. Don't let it be you."

Continuing her message, she expresses, "I think so many times we let the voices of everybody else but ourselves get in our head and influence what we think and how we feel. I think it's really easy to let social media comments or just other people's opinions affect your mood. Affect your productivity. And I'm here today to tell you, that I have not mastered." Accompanying the video, the caption provided by the Sister Wives star reads: "No magic formula. Just feel all the feels. #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday."

In the comments section of her video, Meri's fans swiftly came forward to express their support for the vulnerable reality TV star. Many people commented on how raw and honest she was at that moment and asked her to stay that way. Some went on to express their admiration for her and how she handled all the nasty comments with grace. Someone penned, "It must be hard to be judged so harshly. People who only see the edited version of your story. It's easy to say ignore the haters. Doing it is a lot harder."

Meri has a 27-year-old son named Leon Brown, who she shares with her ex-partner Kody Brown. In December 2022, Meri, along with fellow sister wife Janelle Brown, made the decision to leave Kody. Christine Brown had previously separated from Kody in 2021.

At the beginning of the week, Meri shared a selfie on social media accompanied by a heartfelt and extensive post discussing a miscarriage she experienced. In her reflective write-up, she delved into a profound observation she made while driving.

She penned, "Today was a travel day for me, and as I was driving through this town tonight, I saw a group of three teenage-looking boys, maybe 15 or 16 years old, walking down the street, hands in pockets, chit-chatting away, and I just had to smile and almost sort of giggle to myself. It was a fun, and even bittersweet, moment for me, realizing that had my baby survived, he might be engaging in that same sort of teenaged banter, and having those same sort of memorable teenaged moments. Granted, I don't know for sure that my baby was even a boy, but my gut tells me it was. He'd be 15 now, and I often wonder what life would be like with him here. There's often a lot of sorrow and pain surrounding that loss, but having that moment of joy today, seeing those boys happy and alive, was healing in a way for me. Just one of today's little moments of gratitude."