Billy Kelleher, a member of the European Parliament from Ireland, raised the case of Seamus Culleton, an Irish citizen originally from Kilkenny who has been living in the United States for more than 16 years. He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the Trump administration and is being held at a detention center in Texas.

Culleton drew headlines last September when he spoke about his situation, The Guardian reported. He had been living in the country for years, owned a business and was married to a U.S. citizen.

His case became a focal point in discussions about deportation eligibility.

Kelleher compared current immigration enforcement policies in the United States to treatment under former Soviet dictatorships. “Current (United States) immigration enforcement is akin to how citizens were treated in former Soviet dictatorships,” he wrote on his X account.

Raised the case of Kilkenny man, Seamus Culleton who is being detained in inhumane conditions by ICE in Texas. Current 🇺🇸 immigration enforcement is akin to how citizens were treated in former Soviet Dictatorships. President Trump is using immigration as a political weapon. pic.twitter.com/0tTf0Appej — Billy Kelleher MEP (@BillyKelleherEU) February 11, 2026

He accused the Trump administration of violating human rights and expressed concern that the country is heading toward a troubling future.

“The scenes of harassment and intimidation with multiple breaches of people’s human rights across the United States in recent months are heartbreaking for those of us who view the United States positively and have fond connections and memories and visit the country regularly,” he stated.

He described Trump’s immigration policy as a “political weapon.” Kelleher continued, “Illegal arrests, detentions without trial, and state-overseen murders are now all the hallmarks of U.S. immigration.”

Culleton is one of many immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Irish politician also said he is in contact with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who has assured him of assistance from the Irish government.

I am calling on ICE to immediately release Seamus Culleton. It is appalling that Seamus has remained in detention for 5 months in dire conditions, away from his family. As a spouse of a U.S. citizen with strong Massachusetts ties, there is no justification for keeping him… — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 12, 2026

Kelleher said Culleton, who was in the process of obtaining residency before federal agents detained him, has been living in “inhumane conditions.”

“Until President Trump returned to office, Mr. Culleton’s case wasn’t on anyone’s radar. Like many Irish Americans, he was in the process of regularizing his immigration status,” he said.

Culleton’s wife, Tiffany Smith, also spoke to the press and said her husband is a law-abiding individual who “didn’t even have an unpaid parking ticket.”

On the day of his arrest, he called her to say ICE had taken him into custody. After the call disconnected, she said she did not know where her husband was being held.

“He’s living in hell. I don’t know how he’s staying strong like he is. He has good days and bad days,” she said.