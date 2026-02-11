Father Argues With Daughter Over Trump — Then Mistakenly Shoots Her Dead

A homicide of the most alarming nature took place when a father fatally shot his 23-year-old daughter in Texas. The strange reason behind the tragedy is being cited as a heated debate about Donald Trump.

The incident happened in January 2024 when Cheshire resident Lucy Harrison went to stay at her father, Kris Harrison’s, place in Prosper, Texas.

Lucy was accompanied by her boyfriend, Sam Littler, during the trip. During the inquest, Littler told the Cheshire Coroner’s court that his girlfriend and her father often locked horns about gun ownership. Littler revealed that Lucy was completely against the matter.

BREAKING: 23-year-old British woman K*lled by her own father in Texas after heated Trump argument turns deadly. Inquest reveals: Lucy Harrison challenged dad’s Trump support, asked “How would you feel if I was the girl sexually assaulted?” (referencing allegations). Alcoholic… pic.twitter.com/h3CuV9pFhK — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) February 10, 2026

On January 10, Lucy and her father had another argument, this time about Donald Trump and U.S. politics. This was also the day when Lucy and her boyfriend were supposed to fly home from Texas.

That day, Trump was also given an “unconditional discharge” after being accused of allegedly paying hush money an adult film star.

Lucy, who already had an argument with her father by that time, reportedly asked Kris how he would feel if she were to get s—— violated. Littler revealed that her father allegedly responded that it would not mean much to him since he has two other daughters living with him.

​After her fight with her dad, Lucy remained terribly upset and ran upstairs. Sam Littler narrated the course of events and mentioned,

“Kris and Lucy ended up having quite a big argument, which led to Lucy running upstairs and being upset.”

While Littler waited for her to come downstairs, things took an unexpected turn. Sam Littler noticed that Kris Harrison took Lucy by her hand and led her to his room on the ground floor.

After just a few minutes, Littler heard a loud bang from the room where the father-daughter went and that Kris started howling at the top of his voice, calling for his wife, Heather.

Recalling that exact moment, Sam narrated, “I remember running into the room, and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense.”

As reported by Tyla, Kris had allegedly pulled the trigger on his gun, and Lucy was dead. The case is now in court.

The reason this story is making headlines in the British press is because Lucy Harrison’s death is currently being investigated by Cheshire Coroner’s Court in England, where she lived. Last January, Lucy was shot dead by her father, Kris Harrison, at his home in Texas, but a… https://t.co/HD4I81YJDa — Caroline (@carolinekwan) February 10, 2026

Reports suggest that Kris Harrison did not attend the hearing. However, he issued a statement through his solicitors, revealing what really happened inside the room, before he ended up shooting his daughter dead.

Kris mentioned that Lucy had been watching a segment about guns in a crime news program on TV. It was then that Harrison mentioned to his daughter that he owned one, and Lucy demanded to see it.

The father then took Lucy to his room, in an attempt to show her the gun he owned. It was a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he kept in his bedside cabinet.

When he picked it up to show to Lucy, Kris did not realise that his finger was already on the trigger and shots were accidentally fired.

Offering an inconsistent description of the tragedy, Kris’ statement read, “As I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell.”

He further admitted to being under the influence on the said day, since he was upset about his daughter leaving his home.

Kris further mentioned, “I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and there isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss – a weight I will carry for the rest of my life, and I know that nothing I say can ease the heartbreak this tragedy has caused.”

“I cannot undo what happened, but I can honor Lucy by being the best father I can be to her sisters and by carrying her memory forward in everything we do. I am deeply sorry for the pain others feel from this tragedy,” he added.

“Lucy’s spirit – her warmth, her humour, her kindness – will live on in all of us who loved her,” Kris concluded.

Investigators revealed that a grand jury had already heard the case. However, no concrete charges could be placed on anyone due to insufficient evidence available.