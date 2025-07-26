Melania Trump’s Supermodel Height Couldn’t Save Her from This Awkward Fashion Miss

Melania Trump has a super model height and this one time it did not work in her favor. The First Lady stands as 5 feet 11 inches and her tall height does impact her fashion choices. With flowy dresses, skirts and power suits, she looks chic and elegant.

Melania’s model stature brings her into the center of attention. So even a small mistake, such as the length of the trousers or the fitting of a clothing catches the eye.

At Liberty University, her trousers seemed to be shorter than usual. The gray blazer and black shirt looked great on their own. It made her on point fashionably according to the event.

The outfit would have looked classier if the length of the pants had been done right for Melania. The trousers were short, and as she sat down, they appeared even shorter, struggling to reach her ankles.

Asked if she gets “enough credit from the media” during event at Liberty University, first lady Melania Trump says, “They would like to portray different stories and focus on different, unimportant stuff…and I’m here to shine a light on important stuff.” https://t.co/20NWyrahhT pic.twitter.com/fcj04MMWuz — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2018



This was also similar to her floral pants, which looked a size small on her. Going up a size may have worked better for her frame. It looked like she was squeezing into the pants. Meanwhile, her gray trousers put more attention on her heels.



This added more height to her and emphasized the fact that she is almost six feet tall. We may think the short pant length could have been intentional, but it looked more like a faulty measurement when altering the length. She is often seen in pantsuits and skirts that fit her perfectly.

Thank you @LibertyU! What a great crowd of smart and committed students. Together, I know we can make a real difference in the opioid crisis and save lives! pic.twitter.com/b49GdNgwJS — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) November 28, 2018



And the short pant length could have worked in summer months, but it was October when she gave the lecture on the opioid crisis at the university. So far she has made some great fashion choices with a few bad ones too.

She may need a better stylist, as a few people are pointing out what could be the problem with the outfit. According to her, she wears what feels good and she styles herself. However, this time, feeling good and looking good did not go together.

This may be a small fashion mistake in the grand scheme of her style transformation. In the second term as the FLOTUS, her style has evolved to be more chic and Paris-inspired. She has worn powerful outfits from monochrome gowns to floral dresses.