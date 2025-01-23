Melania Trump’s Self-Proclaimed Ex Claims They ‘Met Each Other Like in A Movie’

First Lady Melania Trump did not always dream of an American lifestyle, suggests her supposed former boyfriend, Jure Zorc. Zorc spilled the tea on ABC News, recalling how Melania idealized living a life in the fashion capitals of Europe and never saw herself in the US.

“She wanted to live abroad, in Italy, France, a life of fashion. She was very fashionable,” Zorc dished out. He revealed their simpler times together, claiming that they hung out from 1991 to 1996, painting a scene straight out of a flick about their supposed meet-cute.

Melania Trump Says She Was One of the ‘Top 50’ Models in the World and One of the ‘Highest Paid’ https://t.co/LU4apQv8uy — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 2, 2023

Jure mused, “We met each other like in a movie.” He added, “I was on my motorbike, and she was walking down a street. As I passed by her, I had a moment and thought, ‘Wow, who is this girl? She is so beautiful, I must turn back and follow her.'”

He talked about his first thoughts when he saw Melania and admitted he was immediately attracted by her elegant presence.

“I was impressed by her beauty from the very first moment. She was very nicely dressed, and her behavior was classy. She was tall, had long hair across her face – I could hardly see her eyes – such style! ” he adds.

It’s interesting how even Donald Trump has remarked that it was love at first sight for him as well when he saw Melania back in September of 1998.

The then 52-year-old business mogul first met Melania, who was a 28-year-old model from Slovenia, at a New York nightclub. It was when Donald Trump was separated from his wife but not divorced and was on a date with someone else.

Nevertheless, Trump claims that he was completely smitten with the First Lady, who was working as a model back then.

As he looked back in a 2005 interview with Larry King, he said, “I went crazy. I was actually supposed to meet somebody else. There was this great supermodel sitting next to Melania. I was supposed to meet this supermodel. They said, ‘Look, there’s so and so.’ I said, ‘Forget about her. Who is the one on the left? And it was Melania.”

Melania also felt a similar connection with Donald Trump, and said, “It was a great chemistry and energy. We had a great time. We started to talk. And, you know, something was there right away.”

Melania Trump and the US President recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on January 22, 2025, marking two decades since they tied the knot.

Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania! pic.twitter.com/VIcXSQb4QO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2025

Donald Trump posted on X, sharing a throwback image of their wedding that was captioned, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania!”

From their very first meeting at New York Fashion Week in 1998 to taking over presidential roles in 2025 for the second time, their relationship has significantly evolved.

In a post on the official POTUS account, President Trump posted an image of him and Melania Trump and shared a tribute to his wife, writing, “Celebrating 20 years with my beautiful wife and our incredible First Lady, Melania. You’re an extraordinary wife and a wonderful mother. Happy Anniversary, @FLOTUS.”