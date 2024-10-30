Melania Trump's Outfit at MSG Rally Was More Than a Fashion Statement— It Carried a Secret Message

Melania Trump made a rare appearance in New York on Sunday, October 27, to support her husband, former president Donald Trump, at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The former First Lady turned heads wearing a chic zebra-printed coat from Michael Kors. As the saying goes, a Zebra doesn't change its stripes, Melania's voguish ensemble was picked to send a powerful statement about honoring the Trump family 'roots'—New York City— the place where Donald was born and founded his economic empire.

Side note: When in a herd, and or among tall grass, zebra stripes help mask their movements. Making it more difficult for predators to track them.



Other studies suggest the stripes help keep biting flies away. pic.twitter.com/RRVAy76rRu — Quinn1776 (@SuaSponte_1776) October 28, 2024

According to Nicki Swift, she gave a heartfelt speech about her husband, referring to him as the future 'commander-in-chief.' Additionally, she also praised the city's many achievements. She began, “Our hometown, where architectural symbols of strength, courage, and unity, create a canvas for the world’s undisputed capital of industry.”

Melania Trump is a fashionista, when I had my women’s specialty boutique, zebra print and animal print was always in style!



She’s stunning and classy!

That’s what a FLOTUS looks like!

🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍@MELANIATRUMP pic.twitter.com/GUVFTG95yS — Angel Sicily 🇺🇸 (@sicily_angel) October 28, 2024

She added, “Where titans of finance, fashion, and entertainment convene among an iconic range of superior design, structures, and artistic accomplishments.” Amidst cheers and applause from the audience, Melania recalled the time when she moved to New York from Slovenia to make a career in the fashion industry. However, she soon followed it up with claims of how the place has become 'unforgiving' and how the city's 'quality of life' has declined in recent years.

As per WWD, Herve Pierre, the former model's stylist, revealed that the Michael Kors coat was purchased a few years prior from a store on Madison Avenue. "It was a few seasons ago and there was only one," Pierre shared. “We thought the graphic black and white pattern would look good with an ocean of blue, white, and red,” he explained, citing how Melania tends to prefer the black and white color scheme.

Melania Trump & Donald Trump walk off the stage after a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

The former First Lady has largely remained absent from Donald's 2024 campaign trail. Instead, she has preferred to spend time with their 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, as he started college earlier this year in New York. Although Melania attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to support Donald, she broke traditions and opted out of introducing him. Additionally, as per reports Melania was paid hundreds of thousands to participate in private Republican events, such as a Log Cabin political meet in the spring.

During her recent speech in the Big Apple, she asserted that “New York City and America need their magic back,” and promised that her husband would do just that. Meanwhile, Donald joined her on stage and congratulated Melania on her best-selling memoir that launched earlier this month, on October 8. “It’s a great book,” he said. While the husband-wife duo tried to give off a collected front, what piqued public interest was rather a cold awkward moment. As Donald approached Melania with arms wide open, Melania reciprocated with a formal, diplomatic peck on the cheek. This has led many to believe that Melania's public appearance was more strategic ahead of Election Day than a true rally of support.