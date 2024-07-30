Jennifer Lopez Makes Symbolic Statement After Ben Affleck's $20M Power Move

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been living apart for a few months now. Recently, the Argo actor took a bold decision to purchase a $20 million, five-bedroom house in Los Angeles. Moreover, amid their marital tension, earlier in July, the couple listed their Beverly Hills property for $68 million. Now, many feel as if Lopez has made a symbolic statement by spending quality time with her 16-year-old twins as Affleck's opulent move indicated a potential step towards singledom.

The On the Floor songstress posted rare pictures of herself with twins Max and Emme on Instagram during the weekend. “My whole heart,” Lopez sweetly captioned the shots. The first picture featured the mother and son standing in a doorway. Lopez looked gorgeous in a white and green print sundress as she held Max's hand. In the second picture, she is seen with her daughter Emme in front of a large fountain, on a sunny day out together. It looks like the photo was taken in May when the Atlas actress traveled to Paris with the twins. The third and final photo of the carousel was a throwback one, of the twins when they were younger.

Lopez posted these when she landed in New York City after an extended trip to the Hamptons. As per Harper's BAZAAR, She recently had a Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday celebration. Guadalupe Rodríguez, the Dance Again songstress' mother, and her twins were among the family and friends spotted at the lavish party. However, Affleck skipped the occasion.

Lopez also penned a lengthy gratitude post for her fans on her special day. "I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you so very much," she gushed.

"It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out...so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile, and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. On my birthday, I want you to know that YOU are my biggest gift."

She concluded, "Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for caring, understanding, loyalty, and most importantly your love. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. Always, Jennifer."