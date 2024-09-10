'Clueless' Melania Trump Mocked for Complaining About Food Prices While Promoting Expensive Memoir

Former First Lady Melania Trump found herself in hot waters again despite trying her best to steer clear of drama. In a brief promotional video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Melania ignited controversy by lamenting over the rising cost of food since her husband, Donald Trump, left office. The 37-second clip, intended to promote her memoir, quickly became a source of ridicule as netizens accused her of being out of touch with reality. In the video, Melania claims, "The 2020 election results changed our lives forever. It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape.”

As per RawStory, the promotional spot directs viewers to a website where they can purchase her memoir, which ranges in price from $40 for a basic edition to a $250 collector’s edition, the latter including a signed copy and bonus photographs. In light of the same, an X user quipped, “When was the last time you paid for food? Stop it.” Another added, “What would you know about truth? You’re married to and support a pathological liar. There will be no great revelations made in this book. It is just another ploy to make money…yet another grift…that’s what you Trumps do.”

What would you know about truth? You’re married to and support a pathological liar. There will be no great revelations made in this book. It is just another ploy to make money…yet another grift…that’s what you Trumps do. There will be no redemption tour before this election,… — 🔆Kezzmit🔆 (@Kezzmit) September 8, 2024

I really don't care, do u? — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 9, 2024

As per Daily Beast, the former First Lady resides in a lavish, three-story penthouse in Trump Tower, adorned with 24-carat gold and marble. As such, critics on social media deemed her ‘clueless.’ Others ridiculed her priorities, noting the stark contrast between her words and her life of privilege.

melania out here complaining that food is too expensive while selling her book for $40, a signed copy for $75 and a 'collector's edition' for $250.... — Covie (@covie_93) September 8, 2024

An X user penned, “As she looks down from her Golden throne she speaks to the peasants about the price of food.” Reiterating a similar sentiment, one slammed, “This is embarrassing. Truly embarrassing. It’s one thing to run the continual grift. It’s another to simply spew lies. Melania is simply trash. Period.”

The backlash against Melania extends beyond this particular video. She has long been a polarizing figure, and her efforts to promote her memoir have not fared well in the court of public opinion. Many recall the infamous ‘I really don’t care, do you?’ jacket she wore during a visit to a Texas migrant detention center; a moment that cements her reputation as being tone-deaf. The video also takes a bizarre turn, with Melania suggesting that forces are trying to ‘silence’ her husband. She said, “America is more divided today than ever before. It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband.”