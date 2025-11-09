Melania Trump’s Morning Beauty Routine Is More Intense Than You Might Expect

When it comes to her beauty regimen, Melania Trump does not play around. Every effortlessly stylish (and sometimes austere) look the former model shows off demonstrates her attention to detail. Melania’s beauty artist, Nicole Bryl, disclosed that Melania’s extensive makeup regimen actually prompted the Trump family to consider building a glam room at the White House before Melania’s inauguration as first lady in 2017.

Melania needs “an hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus” every day to truly change into her dazzling self, as Bryl acknowledged in an interview with Stylish magazine (via Us Weekly). Since the large property already contains a cosmetology room that has been utilized as a beauty salon for decades, it is not unexpected that the projected glam room hasn’t been formally added to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (yet).

This is the flawless manicure that #MelaniaTrump has remained faithful to for 14 years.

THE "MILKY NAILS" TREND, combined with a French manicure and standing out for its versatility and elegance (2 qualities shared by neutral tones that allow them to adapt to any situation)

Given Melania’s noticeable absence from the White House, it also doesn’t seem plausible that the First Lady would have made much use of a glam chamber. Melania spent less than 14 days at the White House in the first five months of her husband’s second term, according to individuals who spoke to the New York Times in May 2025.

Furthermore, Lady Trump’s silence during the demolition of the White House’s East Wing, the area customarily reserved for the first lady’s offices, shattered the idea that she cares about being first lady (though it appears that she isn’t a fan of the East Wing demo anyway).

Moreover, the First Lady’s modeling career began when she was just 16 years old in her home country of Slovenia, thanks to the first lady’s innate beauty. Before she married President Donald Trump in 2005, Melania had a prosperous modeling career both domestically and in the United States.

MELANIA: “In the morning, I like to freshen up and apply a toner with vitamin C and then an oxygenating cream with vitamins A, C, E.

This is very important to me because it keeps my skin hydrated all day. I never go to bed without removing my makeup and I take care of my skin"

The first lady allegedly spends an hour and fifteen minutes each day getting dressed. But her beauty regimen focuses considerably more on using healthy habits to accentuate her already excellent appearance. “I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body,” she proudly told GQ in 2016. “I’m against Botox, I’m against injections; I think it’s damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It’s all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does.”

The former model follows a rigorous skincare routine to ensure she ages well. Along with that, she believes in maintaining a balanced diet, exercising frequently, getting enough sleep, and avoiding cosmetic procedures. “When I wake up in the morning, I like to refresh myself and put some tonic on, one with vitamin C, and then an oxygen cream with vitamins A, C, and E,” Melania detailed in a 2011 chat with Allure.

“That’s very important to me so that my skin will stay moisturized throughout the day. I never go to sleep before washing my makeup off, and I really nurture my skin at night.” She also gently reminded us that, in the long run, taking off your makeup before bed is crucial.