Melania Trump’s Marriage Haunted by Affair Rumors With Security VP

When it comes to the Trumps, controversy is never far behind. But while Donald Trump dominates headlines with politics and scandals, his wife, Melania, has been at the center of her own firestorm, rumors of a long-running affair that refuse to go away.

Since Trump’s first presidential run in 2015, Melania has been painted as a reluctant First Lady, often looking less than thrilled about public appearances. Even after his re-election in 2024, she kept up the image of loyalty, brushing off the swirl of his reported affairs with Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, and whispers about Jeffrey Epstein. But speculation has mounted that her loyalty may not be about love, but about protecting a secret of her own.

In 2025, chatter exploded on social media when a TikTok user alleged that Melania had a boyfriend during the early days of Trump’s presidency. The user claimed that she initially refused to move into the White House because she was keeping up a relationship with a Trump Tower employee. That “boyfriend,” according to the post, was none other than Hank Siemers, the Vice President of Security for Tiffany & Co., the luxury retailer whose flagship store sits right next to Trump Tower in New York City.

The rumor wasn’t born on TikTok, though. Back in 2019, comedian Noel Casler, a former staffer on The Apprentice, claimed that Melania didn’t live with Trump in Trump Tower but with her boyfriend. He alleged that production staff knew about the situation and even adjusted logistics for Melania during the show’s finale tapings to account for her separate residence.

First Lady Melania Trump

Other sources have fueled the flames. In 2017, novelist Monica Byrne posted, though later deleted, a claim that Melania and Hank had been involved for years with Trump’s knowledge. Byrne said there was even an understanding that if Trump lost the election, the couple would divorce, freeing Melania to go public with her alleged relationship. But Trump’s surprise victory in 2016 upended that supposed arrangement.

Reports circulating have echoed similar claims, that Melania has quietly maintained a romance with Hank Siemers throughout much of her husband’s political career.

For her part, Melania has never publicly addressed the rumors. She hasn’t confirmed them, but she also hasn’t forcefully denied them either. That silence has only fueled speculation. Hank Siemers, meanwhile, has also kept quiet. What is clear, however, is that the man exists and holds a high-profile role. His LinkedIn confirms he has worked at Tiffany & Co. since 1998 and still serves as Vice President of Security.

The Trumps have always been an unconventional couple under the microscope, and Melania’s rumored affair adds another wrinkle to an already complicated marriage. To many observers, her stoic demeanor, her separate living arrangements in the early White House years, and her carefully measured public appearances all feed the image of a First Lady who is going through the motions.

Whether the rumors of a long-term affair with Hank Siemers are true or not, they have undeniably haunted her marriage to Donald Trump. In the circus of Trump-world scandals, Melania’s rumored romance remains one of the most tantalizing sideshows, whispered about endlessly, yet never proven.