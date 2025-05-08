Melania Trump’s Affair Rumors That Continue to Haunt Her Even After Years!

President Donald Trump has had quite a scandalous life when it comes to personal relationships. He has been married three times and his marriage with Ivana ended with an ugly divorce. His third marriage with Melania Trump has turned out to be the most stable.

Melania has stood with him during every controversy, including the Stormy Daniels fiasco. It could be because Melania herself couldn’t escape affair rumors while being married to Trump. The First Lady remains in the news for being a solid support system to her 78-year-old husband. But at the same time, some distasteful rumors about her continue to haunt her public image. Let’s take a look at the two most popular affair rumors about Melania Trump that people find hard to forget:

Melania Trump’s Affair Rumor With Trump Tower Employee

Rumors of Melania Trump having an affair with an employee of Trump Tower have been doing rounds for several years now. Hank Siemers is the Head of Security at Tiffany & Co. in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York. In 2017, novelist Monica Byrne wrote in a now-deleted post, “But here it is: word is, for many years, Melania’s been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany’s in the Trump Tower lobby. […] with DT’s knowledge. They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they’d get divorced. But then he won,” as reported by Perez Hilton.

A former employee from The Apprentice also came forward and claimed that Melania had an extramarital affair. He wrote in a tweet dated September 8, 2019, “Melania didn’t live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transpo on ‘Apprentice’ Finales and her pick-up was NOT on 5th Ave.”

Melania didn’t live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transpo on ‘Apprenctice’ Finales and her pick-up was NOT on 5th Ave. — NoelCaslerComedy🌙 (@caslernoel) September 8, 2019

Reports claim that her affair was the reason why Melania took time to shift to the White House after Trump won the elections in 2016. It was claimed that she chose to stay in New York to be closer to her boyfriend. However, her spokesperson stated that she stayed in NYC so that Barron could finish his school year before moving to Washington DC.

Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau ‘Kiss’ Fiasco

In 2019, Melania Trump found herself in hot water after a picture of her getting too close to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went viral. The incident happened at G7 summit in France. In the viral photo, Melania, dressed in hot red, is seen smiling while leaning in a kiss with Trudeau. Meanwhile, her husband, Donald Trump is standing next to her and appears to have a bitter look on his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reuters (@reuters)

Although the picture was a tiny part of a larger moment where Melania also kissed French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron. However, people remained fixated on Melania’s kiss with Trudeau. #MelaniaLovesTrudeau started trending on social media. Though there are no apparent feelings between Melania and Justin, people love to believe that they have a solid chemistry and even look good together.

After Trump returned to the White House to serve his second term and initiated a tariff war against Canada, the viral picture resurfaced again, sparking a meme fest.

Scroll down to see more photos of Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau with G7 leaders, extended partners and their spouses during the G7 Extended Partners Program Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Hotel du Palais.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump were spotted listening to a singer at the Centennial of the 1918 Armistice Day ceremony Sunday, November 11, 2018, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Justin Trudeau was also seated in the first row.