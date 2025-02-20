Here’s Why Netizens Still Think Melania Trump Has a Strong Crush on Justin Trudeau

Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau’s interaction during the 2019 G7 summit had people speculating about a possible romantic link. The picture has resurfaced again, reigniting the debate online.

The moment took place when Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau and several other world leaders were gathered on stage for a photograph. In a video that captured the moment, Trump can be seen turning away from his wife to give the then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel a kiss on the cheek.

Subsequently, Melania turns to kiss Justin Trudeau on the cheek. The photo that went viral is a screen grab from the same moment that shows Melania looking at the Canadian President with puckered lips. The snap also features Trump with a disappointed look on his face, while he looks away from his wife.

The photo that went viral in 2019, keeps resurfacing on the internet time and time again. It went viral in 2021 after Melania missed Donald Trump’s 75th birthday party.

A user posted the picture to X along with the caption. “Melania Trump didn’t care about Donald Trump’s 75th birthday cause she’s looking for Justin Trudeau in Canada.”

“Donald or Justin you choose bye bye Donald,” another user joked in the comments section. “She’s just standing there thinking ‘damn I married the wrong president,’” another netizen added. “I think this is the only time I’ve seen that woman look happy,” another user noted.

The viral photo made a comeback in 2024 when Trump referred to Trudeau as “governor” instead of “President” in a post in Truth Social. Netizens were quick to speculate that Trump was insecure because of Trudeau.

“Trump can’t hold a candle to Justin Trudeau and Melania would agree,” a user commented. “This is why trump want to buy canada,” another quipped. A third user took to X to repost a picture of Ivanka Trump looking at Trudeau to make a big claim.

The netizen claimed that Trump’s plan to acquire Canada could be backed by a personal agenda. “Both the women Trump desires went yum at Trudeau. He’s a petty man, is this enough to make him need to take over Canada?” the user speculated.

Get someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump & Justin Trudeau look at each other. Just don’t do it in front of your spouse. Follow me & @r8dr4lfe75 for more dating advice 😁 pic.twitter.com/GTAlYEH391 — Iridescence (@Iridescence1625) August 3, 2023

This particular user is not the only one who noticed Ivanka’s alleged “crush” on Justin Trudeau. The rumors first started when the two attended a roundtable conference when Trump started his first term in office. In the photos that were released after the conference, the first daughter could be seen starring at the Canadian Prime Minister.

Another user posted a few more pictures from their interactions and wrote, “Get someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump & Justin Trudeau look at each other. Just don’t do it in front of your spouse.”

Reports in the past have claimed that Ivanka and Melania constantly competed to be in the spotlight during Trump’s first term. There is no proof to back up the rumors about the romantic speculation. But that hasn’t stopped the social media users from taking every opportunity to troll Donald Trump whenever the photo has resurfaced.