Stormy Daniels Reveals the ‘Horrific’ Details Prosecutors Asked About Her Encounter With Trump

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, adult film star Stormy Daniels revealed the deeply personal questions prosecutors asked her regarding her encounter with former President Donald Trump. Daniels, who testified at Trump’s hush money case, shared the emotional toll these inquiries took on her. During the two-hour special of The Rachel Maddow Show, Daniels recalled the grueling sessions with prosecutors, who sought graphic details to prepare her for the defense’s likely attacks. These questions, Daniels revealed, brought back painful memories she had tried to forget.

As per Mediaite, she remarked, “I have to tell you, Rachel, like, and I did write about this in my book when I was going in meetings and prosecutors over and over. And they were nice people. They tried to be gentle with me. They were asking me the questions over and over because they wanted to make sure that they were doing their job correctly. They were also probably trying to prepare me for how the defense would be for me. Although no one could have prepared me for how awful that woman was to me and how much she slut-shamed me, or tried to.”

She recounted, “They asked me such...horrific, specific questions. Like, ‘Did his tongue dart in and out of your mouth?’ And I don’t even know if you can use some of this. Just cut it out–‘When he was touching your breast, did he, like, flick or roll your nipples? Like, what did his skin feel like? Can you describe it?’ Things that would prove, you know, when he said he didn’t use a condom, ‘Well what did you do with the semen?’ And that made me remember things that I didn’t remember...I remember being in the car, going back, and then having to wipe it off my leg like, this is the graphic stuff that is not in the testimony that could have been.”

Daniels explained that some aspects of the encounter were still blurry. She revealed, “As I remembered more of that, [sic] it still makes me. It narrows down the window of what I remember...There’s still a tiny part that I don’t, and what I have blacked out, I have now started to remember...it's so terrible. What am I still not remembering? ...I thought that there was something wrong with me...that I didn’t. I didn’t say this stuff because I thought people would say that I was lying or making up.”

Daniels’ documentary, which aired on Peacock, delves into the chaos that has surrounded her and her family since the news of her 2006 encounter with Trump broke. As per People magazine, she revealed, "My friend was like, ‘You might actually have a problem. I don’t want to scare you, but based on the things you’ve told me, now you’re the whole Republican Party’s problem. And they like to make their problems go away,' I was f---ing terrified…All I had to do was sign this piece of paper and collect $130,000."