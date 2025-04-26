Melania Trump’s Five-Word Whisper That Moved Hesitant Trump to Greet World Leaders at Pope’s Funeral

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump was caught on camera, whispering five words on her husband Donald Trump’s ear before he went on to greet world leaders at Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday.

During the Holy Mass at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, the First Lady along with President Donald Trump sat alongside several world leaders including France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb.

At the time of exchanging a Sign of Peace, Donald Trump seemed a bit hesitant at first. But it looked like his wife encouraged him with some of her words.

Lip reading expert Nicola Hickling exclusively told The Irish Star, that as Melania leaned into Trump’s ear, she told him, “You should go do it.” She then repeated herself again by moving closer to her husband, who replied, “Oh alright,” Nicola revealed.

Meanwhile, Judi James, who is a body language expert stated that Melania’s whisper is “rather sweet” as she analyzed the moment saying, “It took a rather sweet, smiling whisper from Melania to warn Trump that they were to participate in this ritual known as the ‘Sign of Peace,’ greeting others around them to register peace in the world.”

Donald Trump on the other hand, shook a couple of hands but then turned Macron to perform a more meaningful-looking shake ritual with Macron’s closed-lip, and it seemed like he knew the smile and eye check, reflecting on friendship while the President’s gesture looked somewhat like a political power-shake Macron to perform a more meaningful-looking shake ritual with Macron’s closed-lip.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania stood in front of Pope Francis’ coffin in St. Peter’s Basilica and slept for a while before the funeral this morning.🙏😴 https://t.co/e5AuE2XSRA pic.twitter.com/ytQOqw1rs5 — Les physiciens ratés (@clinomania_dark) April 26, 2025

“The two leaders clearly referenced their long-standing relationship here although Trump did turn it into a distracted greeting at the end, turning his gaze to communicate with another leader while still clasping Macron’s hand in his own.”

On Friday, Trump told the sources that he was going to the funeral “out of respect” for the pontiff, who pointedly disagreed with him on several issues that included the recent immigration cases along with the treatment that has been done to the immigrants along with the climate change.

The Argentine pontiff and the American president sparred early in their relationship over immigration.

In 2016, Francis, alluding to then-candidate Trump and his campaign slogan of “Build the wall,” called anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants “not Christian.” Trump said the comment was “disgraceful.” But after Francis’ death, the Republican president praised him as a “good man” who “worked hard” and “loved the world.”

President Trump and Melania whispered and smiled with each other during Pope Francis’ funeral https://t.co/nQ2TjJhDjj pic.twitter.com/QY2NaZUma9 — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2025

Donald Trump also stated that the US Flags be flown at half-staff in Francis’s honor. Trump had said on a couple of occasions before leaving Washington that he would have “a lot” of meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the funeral – but he seemed to back away from that as he flew to Rome.

“Frankly, it’s a little disrespectful to have meetings when you’re at the funeral of a pope,” the president told reporters accompanying him aboard Air Force One. Nonetheless, Trump said, “I’ll be talking to people. I’ll be seeing a lot of people.” The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Hungary and Argentina are among those who attended.