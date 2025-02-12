Melania Trump’s Bombshell Amazon Documentary Irks Secret Service Agents Over ‘Unprecedented’ Access!

Melania Trump‘s upcoming $40 million Amazon documentary is already making headlines, and it is not just for its exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her life. The project, which is directed by the controversial Brett Ratner, reportedly made Secret Service agents ‘uneasy’ due to the unprecedented level of access he was granted inside the White House.

The First Lady, who has usually stayed out of the spotlight, says the film will offer an intimate look at her time in the White House, how she balanced motherhood and made her own identity besides just being the wife of President Donald Trump.

According to Puck News, Ratner was given complete access to the White House for 30 days. It was something that raised concerns among Secret Service officials who were handling the responsibility of protecting the First Family.

A source close to the production said that Ratner was even put up at Mar-a-Lago in an eight-bedroom house as Melania’s guest before the two had even met. The level of trust and access granted to the director was reportedly enough to make some agents uneasy, especially after his controversial past.

Brett Ratner, best known for directing the Rush Hour series, X-Men: The Last Stand, and producing The Silence of the Lambs sequel, was once one of Hollywood’s most sought-after filmmakers. However, in 2017, his career came to a halt after six women accused him of sexual misconduct in an L.A. Times expose. Ratner denied all allegations and was never charged. But the controversy did the work to blacklist him from Hollywood—until now. He will be returning nearly after a decade with this new documentary.

A source said that Melania personally chose Ratner as a director because she admired his work and was interested in his “outcast<” status.

While speaking to Fox News, Melania said that the documentary is a very personal look at her life. “Maybe some people see me as just the wife of the president, but I stand on my own two feet. I have my own thoughts. I have my own yes and no. I don’t always agree with what my husband is saying or doing, and that’s okay,” she stated. Melania also talked about how the film would show her splitting her time between the White House, New York, and Palm Beach while she prioritized her role as a mother, First Lady, and wife.

Amazon has been tight-lipped, and sources suggest that Ratner may have already started planning a follow-up documentary about Donald Trump. Given the secrecy surrounding the project, speculation is at its peak about whether Ratner’s access to Trump’s inner circle will continue beyond Melania’s film.

Melania Trump talks about her upcoming $40 million documentary on Amazon. It sounds more insufferable than I thought it was going to be. Her “responsibilities” of packing, moving, and decorating the White House? Vapid. pic.twitter.com/QGokWLyDbN — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 13, 2025

The documentary is expected to be released in late 2025. Meanwhile, audiences are eagerly awaiting just how much Melania will reveal—and whether Ratner’s comeback will be met with any further controversy.