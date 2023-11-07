Melania Trump’s Biggest Priority Is Son Barron’s Future, Not Donald Trump’s Cases or 2024 Campaign

Since departing the White House, Melania Trump has avoided the spotlight. Although she remains in contact with friends, acquaintances, and White House aides, the former first lady has mostly avoided the public eye. It is noteworthy that, despite her husband's invitations, she is not even present on the campaign trail. She hasn't accompanied him to any of his major court hearings, either.

Sources informed the Irish Times, which then reappeared in 1945 magazine, that Melania's primary concern was ensuring her son Barron Trump's bright future. “Cloistered behind the gates of her three homes, she sticks to a small circle… But her most ardent pursuit is a personal campaign: helping her son, Barron, with his college search,” the insider said.

It seems she desires a sense of privacy in her post-presidential life, something she was unable to obtain in the White House. However, her quest for this privacy has been hindered by her husband, who has transformed her into a candidate's spouse once more.

A “Where’s Melania?” banner is flying over the Jack Trice Stadium ahead of Trump’s attendance at the Iowa v Iowa State game https://t.co/YCNyXLQeS1 pic.twitter.com/LV2acs4KMB — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) September 9, 2023

She has kept resolutely silent on Donald Trump's growing legal risk, despite the possibility of a third indictment. Although she backs him for president, Melania hasn't been seen on the campaign trail since he declared in November. She didn't even comment publicly or offer support for his endeavor until May when she was asked about it in an interview with Fox News Digital. “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said at the time.

Although it may seem archaic, voters often take note of things like having your spouse by your side. Donald Trump's supporters would likely prefer to see Melania involved, even in a small way, given her initial reluctance to serve as first lady. “The reports were that she was angry, and she wanted nothing more to do with politics... and nothing more to do with campaigning. She wanted out and wanted to be a private person with her son,” said MeidasTouch Network writer Ron Filipkowski during a recent livestream, Newsweek reported. “And I believe that is the case.”

Melania's conspicuous absence also coincides with reports that she renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Trump, allegedly due to her apprehension that her husband would have to spend all of his money on legal bills. But public relations expert Jane Owen says it's a wise strategy to keep a low profile. "I'm not surprised we haven't seen much of Melania recently. If I were her publicist, I would be suggesting the same tactic. The less she comments or is seen to be supportive or unsupportive, the more room she has to maneuver," Owen said. "If things go badly for Trump, she can remain relatively unscathed and come out with enough remaining star power to command a healthy fee for appearances or endorsements should she want to go down that road," she said.

