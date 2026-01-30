Melania Trump’s $75M Documentary Hits Major Roadblock as Entire Country Cancels Theatrical Release

Melania Trump’s highly publicized documentary has run into trouble even before its release. Distributors in South Africa have decided not to screen the film in the country just two days ahead of its premiere.

The movie was initially planned to hit South African cinemas on January 30, 2026 – the same day as its U.S. release. Major cinema chains like Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro were already on board to screen ‘Melania’, along with some independent theaters.

However, on January 28, the distributing company Filmfinity announced that the release had been canceled. They made this decision even though the docufilm had already received the required approval from South Africa’s content regulator, the Film and Publications Board.

NEW: They just canceled EVERY screening of “Melania’ in the entire country of South Africa. — david michaels (@dmichaelsnyc) January 29, 2026

Announcing the decision, Thobashan Govindarajulu, Filmfinity’s head of sales and marketing, said in a statement to The New York Times, “Based on recent developments, we’ve taken the decision to not go ahead with a theatrical release in territory.”

Govindarajulu added that the decision was made by the distributor itself and was not influenced by any political pressure. But sources quoted by Meidas Touch News claim that the current political climate played an important role in preventing the release of ‘Melania’.

Ever since his second inauguration, Donald Trump has been critical of the South African government and has accused it of harassing the white minority in the country. The president also allowed white people facing persecution in South Africa to seek asylum in the US.

The move has led to anger among the South African population, who believe that the U.S. president is tarnishing their image by spreading lies on international platforms.

Experts also raised concerns with Filmfinity about how ‘Melania’ could be described as neutral entertainment when it is based on a person closely related to the U.S.’s active political power.

The violent immigration crackdown in the U.S. and the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti led to further scrutiny of the film. If that was not enough, the documentary has been directed by Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Exhibitors reportedly did not want to screen a film made by a person facing such serious allegations. South Africa’s historical sensitivity is another factor that drove the distributor’s decision.

The country’s history of propaganda and control over cultural narratives has made local audiences sensitive to content involving political personalities.

No one wants to see a “documentary” to prop up Melania with lies. We want to see THE EPSTEIN FILES!! Of which, by the way, she is a part. PS: theaters worldwide are rejecting the film. Pulled from South Africa release, deserted in the rest of the world. — Ale (@aliasvaughn) January 29, 2026

Hence, Filmfinity apparently thought it was better to avoid a theatrical release than to stir up controversy. Notably, the film has not been outright banned in South Africa, and could still be watched via non-theatrical platforms like streaming services in the future.

All this is expected to negatively impact the business of ‘Melania’, which is already facing low-ticket sales in the US. Amazon MGM Studios has spent a whopping $75 million on the project, including $40 million on rights acquisition and $35 million on marketing.

‘Melania’ tells the story of the first lady as she gears up for Trump’s second inauguration. The Trumps are doing their best to promote the film. They held a private screening at the White House last weekend and have also planned a premiere at the Kennedy Center on Thursday.