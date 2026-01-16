Renee Good Shot Four Times in Fatal ICE Encounter

Renee Nicole Good had as many as four gunshot wounds when paramedics found her in her vehicle after an ICE officer shot her during a confrontation in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, according to emergency incident reports obtained by news outlets.

The Minneapolis Fire Department’s incident report described Good as unresponsive, not breathing, and having an irregular pulse when first responders arrived. Paramedics began CPR and other emergency measures and continued treatment in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, but the report stated that resuscitation efforts ended around 10:30 a.m. after they failed.

The reports, which include dispatch and emergency-response records, provided new details on the moments after the shooting and the medical response that followed. News accounts noted that the wounds included shots to the chest and an arm, with officials also noting a possible head injury.

Good, 37, was shot during an enforcement operation that attracted protesters and bystanders to a residential street, according to witness accounts, local reporting, and federal officials. The officer involved left the scene shortly after the shooting, and police called for additional units to manage the crowd as more people gathered, according to emergency communications described in the reports.

Federal officials have stated that the officer fired in self-defense. The Department of Homeland Security described the encounter as involving a vehicle and claimed the officer faced an immediate threat, while some witnesses have disputed that account in 911 calls and interviews summarized in news reports.

NEW: Renee Good’s sister-in-law, Morgan Fletcher, has released a statement addressing unsubstantiated rumors that Good had a criminal history. Fletcher also shared images and video from Good’s previous marriage. “I’ve been pretty quiet about this, because I wanted to wait… pic.twitter.com/rMD8y4aiHT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 13, 2026

The shooting led to days of protests and increased scrutiny of federal immigration activities in the Twin Cities area. Local and national outlets reported that videos of the incident circulated online, while public officials and advocates demanded more information about what happened and how federal agents conducted the operation.

In the days following Good’s death, three members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation said they attempted to enter an immigration holding facility at Fort Snelling but were denied access, according to Sahan Journal. The lawmakers stated that they wanted to check on detainees and conditions inside the facility amid increased enforcement activity in the region.

Minnesota officials also went to federal court over immigration enforcement tactics in the state. Bloomberg Law reported that the state sued Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over what it described as an “unprecedented surge” of immigration authorities, a lawsuit filed just days after the fatal shooting.

Good’s family has sought legal representation and has requested an outside review of the incident, according to reports that indicated attorneys are examining the shooting and the events leading up to it.

The ICE agent who fatally shot Good last week in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.

It was unclear how extensive the bleeding was, and DHS confirmed Ross’ injury, but has not given additional info about the matter. Videos from the scene showed Ross walking away after the incident.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a full investigative file outlining their findings, but the release of emergency-response records and the publication of 911-call accounts have given more information about the viral shooting.