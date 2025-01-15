Melania Trump Isn’t Suing The View – But Here’s Why She Could

Anyone who has recently tuned into The View would know the basic concept and idea of the show. The show revolves around hearing women from various backgrounds and their political beliefs. The women come together and share their opinions and views of the world. The show, which has been running for 20 years.

The hosts, both past and present, have been known to ruffle some feathers and even fall out with public figures that they discuss on their platform. The View has a history of calling various political figures in the show. The show’s most recent hosts were Joy Behar, Ava Novarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah. The hosts shared candid views on the president-elect Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. During this campaign, Melania Trump, the President-elect’s wife, found herself in the crossfire.

FLOTUS Melania Trump should sue The View, @JoyVBehar and @sunny Hostin, for constantly lying about her and saying that she wants to “take him (Trump) out”! Notice how they fail to mention Doug Emhoff (Kamala’s husband), beat up his ex-girlfriend! pic.twitter.com/skpCANcYsF — TexicanTrumpian (@TexicanTrumpian) October 3, 2024

In January 2025, there were rumors that Melania Trump was planning to take legal action against those who criticized her. The dig was mostly at The View co-hosts. However, the question is, can this be true? Is Melania truly suing The View? Let us see.

Despite what the rumors might be, Melania is not really suing The View. In Jan 2025, Uncensored Insight, a gossip YouTube channel claimed that the first lady sued each of The View hosts for $100 million. In addition to that, another channel claimed she was suing Sunny for the comments made by her about Melania and her son, Barron.

Though there are ongoing rumors regarding the suing, there are no legal records of Melania Trump making a court case against The View hosts. As per MSN, whose sources have tried to look for evident legal records, they could not find any.

When Trump and Melania got married in 2005, the president was not in the political race. However, the model has been along the political ride since Trump entered the presidential race. Since then, Melania has found herself in the limelight and has also been criticized.

Over several years, The View hosts have discussed Melania’s term as First Lady during her husband’s 2016-2020 presidency. In Sept 2024, the tenure was discussed on the show once again. The hosts shared their views on Melania with Fox News, which is her first in two years. In the popular interview, Melania talked about her husband’s “sense of humor,” their fondness for dinner and music, and how she admires Trump’s determination.

Full interview of Melania Trump on Fox & Friends this morning pic.twitter.com/6poXYQNaD6 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) December 6, 2024

The interview was not something the hosts of The View seemingly enjoyed. Whoopi even mocked Melania, saying her husband, Trump, has a sense of humor. Sunny, too, mentions that she did not feel that the Trumps were ‘polar opposites.’ In fact, she shared the same beliefs as Whoopi.

The conversation prompted the hosts to list out Melania’s most memorable moments during her term as First Lady. This included her iconic “I don’t care” coat and turning a rose garden into a cemetery. Joy even accused Melania of having her own HLN show, Joy Behar: Say Anything!, canceled. Before her show got axed out, the journalist had apparently interviewed Melania. Even though the hosts of The View won’t get sued by Melania, it seems that they will continue discussing her as Trump is set to enter his second presidential term.