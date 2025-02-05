Melania Trump Will NEVER Wear These Outfits in Public—Personal Stylist Spills the Beans!

Ever since Donald Trump won the election and Melania Trump was set to return to the White House, speculations regarding her fashion have been making rounds. From what she will wear for the inauguration to what she actually wore and what it meant, everything is deeply scrutinized.

Melania’s elegant, occlusive, all-business, mafia boss hat said no one—but especially not the media or their cameras —will have access to her unless she grants it, not even to her facial expressions. pic.twitter.com/uiRbMmk7fv — Amanda Fortini (@amandafortini) January 20, 2025

Her famous hat during the swearing-in ceremony, which didn’t let the president’s kiss land, has probably been the subject of more articles than the actual swearing-in.

Whoever follows Melania’s style can clearly see that the First Lady has a thing for lines and patterns. She is never photographed in ruffles, frills, or extreme spring florals. Her florals are also very minimalistic and classy. She has, what one might say, a very Eastern European style.

👗Melania Trump redefined boardroom elegance at the NYSE, stepping out in a sharp gray pinstripe suit and crisp white shirt. Effortless power, timeless sophistication—Melania continues to Make America Proud Again. 🖤✨#StyleIcon #NYSE #MelaniaTrump #DonaldTrump #fashion pic.twitter.com/427zkF3PcV — Axel (@AxelCharai) December 13, 2024

Her stylist Hervé clarifies our observation that Melania Trump likes good tailoring, a good stitch, and clean lines. Florals are not her thing, and they might never be. People indeed evolve and change, but they don’t embrace something that is just not their personality.

However, her stylist is very sure that no one can ever catch Melania Trump wearing her workout outfit. She does not wear it even when she meets people close to her. He added that maybe she changed it in the gym itself. Now, being the first lady, chances of her ever getting photographed wearing her gym clothes are absolutely zero.

It may not be a gym outfit, but Melania Trump has been photographed wearing some very controversial outfits. One might think her hat sent a message during the swearing-in ceremony. Her green jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do You” while she was visiting immigrant children held at the border sounded like a message, too. However, Hervé disagrees.

MELANIA’S JACKET CONTROVERSY: The first lady wore a green, hooded military jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?” as she traveled to visit migrant children in Texas. The co-hosts discuss if she was trying to make a statement. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/vSlMEyfJ6R — The View (@TheView) June 25, 2018

He claimed dressing up as the first lady in itself is a huge ask, and then expecting to send a message through her clothes, he might never get his job done. He quipped that if everyone thinks of a message while dressing up every morning, he might never get his job done.

He later clarified that Mrs. Trump is very particular about what she likes and what she does not, and she is not going to change her style for anyone. If she has something to say, she might as well just say it.

There may be no profound messages in her daily outfits, but there is a clear style statement. A minimalist with subtle colors and proper fit seems to be what Mrs. Trump is going for, and everyone can agree with this.

BREAKING: The official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump is revealed. 📸: photographer Régine Mahaux. pic.twitter.com/awKzNzyXE5 — MONICA PAIGE✰TPUSA (@MonicaPaigeTV) January 27, 2025

Melania Trump may not have decided on her “official campaign” for this term like her predecessors and her last term in the White House, but she seems to be very clear on what her style is going to be. From her over-the-top coat and hat to her black suit and crisp white shirt, her official portrait, Melania Trump is done trying to make critics happy, and now she will lead her fashionable way.