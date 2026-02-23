Melania Trump Used a Bad Bunny Smash Hit for Her Post – and the Internet Loses It

Looks like Melania Trump might be a fan of Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, going by her recent Instagram entry. A section of the Internet seems to be utterly convinced that the First Lady might secretly be a fan of Bad Bunny, unlike her husband, Donald Trump.

For those wondering what started the speculation and chatter surrounding Melania being a Bad Bunny fan in the first place. Over the weekend, Melania donated her 2025 inaugural ball gown (from the shelves of Hervé Pierre) to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. The official Instagram handle of FLOTUS documented some moments from the event along with a Bad Bunny song.

The official FLOTUS account captioned the Instagram post with these words, “This black and white masterpiece showcases America’s pure spirit of originality, superior engineering, and boundless creativity.” Accompanying the post was Bad Bunny’s smash hit DtMF.

Needless to say, netizens couldn’t keep calm after seeing a Bad Bunny song being used on a post shared by FLOTUS. It had many Internet users doing a double-take. A comment on the post read, “Using a Bad Bunny song after all the uproar from MAGA?” Another one flagged, “OMG the song choice.”

A section of the Internet was quick to troll Melania. Another one was quick to churn out memes, highlighting the hypocrisy (more on that later). “Looks like Melania is a Bad Bunny fan,” an Instagram user commented. Another comment read, “Even Melania’s a fan.” Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “Playing Bad Bunny is amazing.”

The comments on Melania Trump’s post veered from humour-infused memes to complaints of hypocrisy, given the fact that Trump and MAGA have been very vocal critics of Bad Bunny.

“Take his song off,” an Instagram user wrote. Another one added, “It’s okay, Melania, I support your song choice.” A quick glance at some more comments: “I thought my phone was broken when I heard this song come up on this post.” Another netizen jokingly called Melania’s song choice “101 how to protest against your husband.”

Here’s what another Instagram user wrote slamming Melania: “Really? Bad Bunny?” Another one contributed to the comments thread with these words, “Not the redaction dress with a bad bunny song…This is definitely a moment in history.”

Simply put, Bad Bunny fans were delighted and how. “Thank you for supporting Bad Bunny,” read one of the comments. “I think your husband doesn’t like his songs,” another one read. A third wrote, “I don’t think you got approval to use this song.” Remarks like “Someone is a Bad Bunny fan” constantly popped up in the comments section.

Turns out, Melania Trump isn’t the only White House member to have used Bad Bunny’s audio on her Instagram post. For her 2025 year-ender post on Instagram, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also used a mix, which began with Bad Bunny’s DtMF.

Donald Trump had slammed Bad Bunny’s successful Superbowl Halftime Show earlier in a Truth Social post. “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” a section of Trump’s long rant read.