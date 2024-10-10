Melania Trump Spills The Beans on Her Disagreements With Her Stepchildren Over The Years as a Family

Melania Trump has opened up about the delicate relationship with her stepchildren in her new memoir. The former First Lady revealed that she never tried playing their replacement mom as they were all grown up. Donald Trump had four children from his previous marriages before marrying Melania. The former President had three elder kids, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump with his former wife Ivana Trump. He also shared a daughter Tiffany Trump with his second wife, Marla Maples.

With speculations of cold gaze between the former FLOTUS and Ivanka abound, Melania shared the dynamics with her stepchildren in the memoir. The former Slovenian model spilled how being a mother to a son she understood her role as stepmother in a big family would be different. "When I married Donald, I found myself having to navigate the complicated dynamics of his large family. It required flexibility and openness, but every moment was an opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in this new environment," Melania writes. Disclosing her role in the family she writes, "My approach to building relationships with Donald's children has always been grounded in love and respect," as reported by the Daily Mail.

"I recognize their individuality, understanding that, as their stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection. This perspective has enabled me to cultivate meaningful relationships with each child in a unique way," she continued. The former supermodel explained that since the kids were already "independent" in their lives she didn't want to barge into their personal matters yet maintained a sense of "love and respect." The third wife of the Republican nominee for the upcoming elections also revealed that she doesn't always agree with the stepchildren.

"While I may not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald’s adult children, nor do I agree with all of Donald’s decisions, I recognize that differing viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships," she writes. In her memoir which goes by the title of her first name, she reiterated the need for space for healthy relationships in a big family. "I understand that being possessive is not conducive to healthy family dynamics. Each member needs their own space, and I have made it a priority to respect that need," Melania's new book claims.

The memoir sheds light on Melania's priority to communicate instead of controlling any situation or relationship. To set healthy parameters she shared that she never strived to control the dynamics in her favor and has maintained a sense of individuality. The 54-year-old mom of one also shared how her relationship with her now 18-year-old son, Barron Trump shaped her understanding of building strong bonds. The Trump family united lately during the Republican National Convention, which was just after the attempted assassination of the ex-POTUS during the Butler rally as reported by the Wall Street Journal.