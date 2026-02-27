Melania Trump Set To Preside Over UN Security Council Session in Historic First

Melania Trump is all set to etch her name in the history books. The 55-year-old, who is currently on her second stint as the first lady of the United States, will soon be seen presiding over a United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting. Prior to this, no first lady from any country has ever been given such a role in the UN council.

The council comprises 15 member states – five of these are permanent members, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France and the Russian Federation. The other ten members are non-permanent ones and are elected for a two-year term.

The board aims to focus on areas like technology, peace, education and cyber and physical security. As for Melania, her main goal would be “empowering the next generation.”

Melania Trump to preside over UN Security Council That will be the FIRST time for US First Lady to take up this position Security Council is where the most complicated world issues are resolved, will she handle it? pic.twitter.com/0Ef1rMKC8v — Murtuza J Merchant (@murtuza_merc) February 27, 2026

She has already worked on the Be Best initiative in 2021, which dealt with children’s safety and spreading awareness about the struggles that kids go through. During her the second stint as the first lady, Melania focused on the Take It Down Act, which was passed in May 2025 to punish those who post non-consensual images on social media, especially with a view to protect teens.

Michael Waltz, United States ambassador to the UN, welcomed Melania and said that it is “fitting that the first lady, a passionate and tireless advocate for children, will preside over the first day of America’s presidency of the Security Council.”

A source told Fox News, “The first lady is reinventing her role,” while emphasizing promoting education and knowledge that will help in everlasting peace. However, not everyone is convinced of Melania venturing into this role.

Melania Trump to become first First Lady to chair UN Security Council On March 2, she will preside over a meeting of the UN Security Council — the first time a US First Lady takes on such a role. The United States assumes the Council’s presidency in March. The session is… pic.twitter.com/9oSG49ESSr — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 27, 2026

The first lady’s new role has also sparked criticism, with many doubting her capabilities to take up the role. One X user asked, “Wait, so she’s handling geopolitics now?” Another user commented, “The security council literally handles wars and treaties, how does this work?”

A third user stated, “Trump’s deteriorating so rapidly they are having other people fill in for him now. Well done, America — have the most unqualified person in the history of the UN head the Security Council. Well done.”

Nevertheless, Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters are on the first lady‘s side. One X user said, “Yes make the UN great again because its mission from its creation was to prevent wars and to protect the human rights of the people. Neither has been accomplished.” A second supporter posted, “Awesome. That’s exactly how international diplomacy is supposed to work. I’m sure all the world leaders are thrilled.”